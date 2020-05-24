From modern living on the shores of Loch Ness to breathtaking views across Balcary Bay, The Field chooses three spectacular Scotland properties on the market now

The Field’s pick of Scotland properties for sale now includes three unique homes in breathtaking locations. A lovingly restored steading on the shores of Loch Ness offers both charm and modern living. There is a beachside home offering stunning views to Hestan Island and beyond, and a rural steading conversion with myriad development opportunities.

For more unique properties in stunning locations, The Field selects the best Devon properties for sale now including a clifftop escape and carefully restored farmhouse.

THREE SPECTACULAR SCOTLAND PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

BALCARY HOUSE

Auchencairn, Dumfries & Galloway

A five-bedroom beachside property on the north side of the Solway Firth, with views across Balcary Bay to Hestan Island and the Lake District beyond. It sits in just over one and a half acres of land with a patio wrapping round the house. It is 10 miles from Castle Douglas.

Agent: Galbraith

Tel: 01556 505346

Offers: in excess of £700,000

DRUMASHIE STEADING

Dores, Inverness

This restored stone steading is near the shores of Loch Ness in the Highland village of Dores. It is B-listed and dates back to around 1832. It has three bedrooms, exposed wood beams and stonework, sandstone flagstones, an Arts & Crafts-style library and a Jacobean dining room.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01463 723596

Offers: in excess of £675,000

MILL OF DIVACH

Drumnadrochit, Inverness

This is a rural steading conversion with potential to extend further. It is set in about 13½ acres, with open views over farmland and woodland. The four-bedroom steading comes with stables and workshops and could be used as a smallholding or as an equestrian property.

Agent: Bell Ingram

Tel: 01463 717799

Offers: in excess of £400,000