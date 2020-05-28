Three best Devon properties for sale this month

From a Grade II-listed property offering character and charm to an iconic, clifftop Edwardian house, The Field selects the best Devon properties for sale this month
HIGHER NORTHCOTT BARN
Blackborough, Cullompton
This four-bedroom period farmhouse dates back to the 18th century. It comes with 60 acres, landscaped gardens, a kitchen garden, an orchard and equestrian facilities, including an all-weather manège and paddocks. The stable yard is currently run as a riding school.
Agent: Jackson-Stops
Tel: 01823 325144
Guide price: £1.6m
BAR LODGE
Sharpitor, Salcombe
This clifftop Edwardian house, built in 1902, is at the mouth of the Salcombe Estuary with coastal gardens, terracing and sea views. It has become a familiar marker for sailors. There is planning for a new house within the grounds. The property is 19 miles from Totnes.
Agent: Savills
Tel: 01548 800462
Offers: in excess of £2m
THE HIGHER HOUSE
Payhembury, Honiton
This is a five-bedroom, Grade II-Listed property seven miles from Honiton and 16 miles from Exeter. It has a host of period features, including exposed beams and fireplaces and an original staircase. The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with an old piggery for storage.
Agent: Wilkinson Grant
Tel: 01392 427500
Guide price: £650,000