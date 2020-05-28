Three best Devon properties for sale this month

From a Grade II-listed property offering character and charm to an iconic, clifftop Edwardian house, The Field selects the best Devon properties for sale this month

The Field’s selection of the best Devon properties for sale this month includes a Grade II-listed house in a thriving village, a carefully restored period farmhouse and a stunning clifftop escape.

HIGHER NORTHCOTT BARN

Blackborough, Cullompton

This four-bedroom period farmhouse dates back to the 18th century. It comes with 60 acres, landscaped gardens, a kitchen garden, an orchard and equestrian facilities, including an all-weather manège and paddocks. The stable yard is currently run as a riding school.

Agent: Jackson-Stops

Tel: 01823 325144

Guide price: £1.6m

BAR LODGE

Sharpitor, Salcombe

This clifftop Edwardian house, built in 1902, is at the mouth of the Salcombe Estuary with coastal gardens, terracing and sea views. It has become a familiar marker for sailors. There is planning for a new house within the grounds. The property is 19 miles from Totnes.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01548 800462

Offers: in excess of £2m

THE HIGHER HOUSE

Payhembury, Honiton

This is a five-bedroom, Grade II-Listed property seven miles from Honiton and 16 miles from Exeter. It has a host of period features, including exposed beams and fireplaces and an original staircase. The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with an old piggery for storage.

Agent: Wilkinson Grant

Tel: 01392 427500

Guide price: £650,000