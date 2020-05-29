A beloved medieval building, former manor house and sensitively converted pair of cottages make up The Field's pick of East Anglia properties for sale now

The Field’s pick of the best East Anglia properties on the market now offer charm and character aplenty. A beloved building in Lavenham, famed as England’s best preserved medieval village, presents a unique opportunity. And we select a pair of cottages, sensitively converted into one picturesque, period property, and a Grade II*-listed manor house dating from the 16th century.

THREE CHARMING EAST ANGLIA PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

WITNESHAM HALL

Witnesham, Suffolk

A Grade II*-listed manor house near Ipswich with seven bedrooms and 33 acres of gardens and meadow grounds. There are three wood-beamed reception rooms, two conservatories and two kitchens, plus a cinema room, swimming pool, tennis court and stables.

Agent: Jackson-Stops

Tel: 01473 218218

Guide price: £2.5m

THE CROOKED HOUSE

Lavenham, Norfolk

This Grade II-listed property in the medieval village of Lavenham is believed to date back to 1395 and was originally constructed as part of Medieval Hall House. It has two bedrooms and is currently run as a tearoom with the residential accommodation on the first floor.

Agent: Carter Jonas

Tel: 01787 882881

Guide price: £525,000

GARDEN COTTAGE

Bessingham, Norfolk

Dating from the 18th century, the cottage is brick and flint under a pantile roof. Originally a pair of cottages, the four-bedroom property has been extended and renovations include oak flooring. There are exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces. It backs onto woodland.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01603 229229

Guide price: £625,000