The Field's selection of the best south west properties in Dorset, Devon and Cornwall includes historic homes set in spectacular countryside

The Field selects the very best south west properties on the market now, spanning Dorset, Devon and Cornwall. From nearby coastlines to magnificent histories and careful restorations, our pick features a highly private estate set in North Cornish countryside and a Grade I-listed property that dates back to 1120.

SIX SPECTACULAR SOUTH WEST PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

CROSS COTTAGE

Pentridge, Dorset

This four-bedroom property, sitting in just over a third of an acre, is believed to date back to the 16th century and for most of its history was owned by the Cranborne Estate. The house was virtually rebuilt about 45 years ago, although the inglenook was retained and original building materials were salvaged. Built of cob and stone, it lies in the Cranborne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01722 344011

Guide price: £900,000

OLD CANN RECTORY

Shaftesbury, Dorset

Old Cann Rectory is a Grade II-listed property built of local greenstone with just over an acre of land. The front of the house was built in the mid-18th century and period features include large bay windows, fireplaces and high ceilings. The main reception rooms overlook the gardens with views over the Blackmore Vale. The six-bedroom property has been equipped with superfast fibre-optic broadband.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01722 344011

Guide price: £1.5m

THE TREGEARE ESTATE

Launceston, Cornwall

This restored and extended Grade II-listed Palladian-style house has four bedrooms, as well as a one-bedroom guest wing and a self-contained three-bedroom staff wing. There is also a Grade II-listed two-bedroom lodge, a traditional stable block, landscaped gardens, 85 acres of parkland and a lake. Home Farm is also part of the sale, a detached four-bedroom farmhouse with 130 acres of land.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01392 455747

Guide price: £4.5m

ENNYS

St Hilary, West Cornwall

A restored Grade II*-listed Georgian country house, close to the north Cornwall coastline, Ennys has five bedrooms and there are also five holiday cottages in the sale. The property comes with a swimming pool, tennis court and 20 acres of grounds, including landscaped gardens, with two acres of subtropical gardens and woodland. The grounds lead down to the River Hayle and a towpath walk to St Ives Bay.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01872 243200

Guide price: £2.35m

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Plympton, Devon

The Lighthouse is an architect-designed, four-bedroom contemporary home in the stannary town of Plympton. Set in an old quarry, the property comes with one-and-a-half acres of land. A feature is the central atrium allowing natural light to flood in, with most of the rooms dual aspect with full-length windows. There is a mix of open spaces and smaller secluded areas. The property features smart technology.

Agent: Luscombe Maye

Tel: 01752 880044

Guide price: £1.25m

LEIGH BARTON

Churchstow, Kingsbridge, Devon

This Grade I-listed property, formerly owned by Buckfast Abbey, dates back to 1120 and was restored by English Heritage in the late 1990s. Believed to have been accommodation for pilgrims, it is set in 11 acres of gardens and comes with two holiday cottages, while attached to the main house is a set of 15th-century buildings called The Ranges. Landscaping work has been to monastic designs.

Agent: Marchand Petit

Tel: 01548 857588

Guide price: £2m