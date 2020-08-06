The Field's pick of the best Northumberland properties on the market now includes a 25-acre smallholding in the Northumberland National Park and a Grade II-listed Georgian country house

The Field selects the very best Northumberland properties on the market now, for imposing homes in striking locations. A six-bedroom home with an elevated position and stunning views offers exciting potential for an annexe. A smallholding a stone’s throw from Hadrian’s Wall and within Northumberland National Park comprises of 25-acres. And a stunning Grade II-listed Georgian country house comes with a fascinating history.

THREE BEST NORTHUMBERLAND PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

QUARRY HOUSE

Rudchester, Heddon On The Wall

This is a six-bedroom house with about seven acres of gardens, woodland and a paddock. It is in an elevated position with open aspect rural views. It has a large kitchen/breakfast room and a garden room. There is potential to create a one-bedroom, self-contained annexe.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 0191 223 3500

Guide price: £1m

HIGH TIPALT

Greenhead

Six miles from Haltwhistle and 42 miles from Newcastle, this 25-acre smallholding is set within the Northumberland National Park, close to Hadrian’s Wall. The stone-built farmhouse has a wind-powered, off-grid system and outbuildings, including a summerhouse.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £500,000

GLANTON PYKE

Glanton Alnwick

Glanton Pyke, requisitioned during World War II as an officers’ mess, is a Grade II-listed Georgian country house, built of sandstone under a slate roof, with large sash windows. There is a two-bedroom cottage in the sale and 18 acres. It is nine miles from Alnwick.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01670 516123

Guide price: £2.5m