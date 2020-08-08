Are pests plaguing your plants? Follow our guide on how to make a homemade natural pesticide for a simple way to protect your plants and keep the pests at bay

Are insects infesting your garden and pests plaguing your plants? This is the time of year for hungry slugs, so protect your pots and plants with our simple, natural method. Follow our guide on how to make a homemade natural pesticide. This is the easiest way to keep those pesky insects at bay and your garden blooming.

HOW TO MAKE A HOMEMADE NATURAL PESTICIDE

We seem to have more than our fair share of garden insects. I remember reading about a homemade insect spray and a method for stopping slugs climbing all over our pot plants. Would you be able to remind me of these methods of insect control?

GH, Oxfordshire

For a homemade insect spray that’s worth a try, grate a 25g piece of hard household soap and place it in a saucepan with 600ml of water. Bring to the boil and simmer until all the soap has dissolved. Immediately add this to 1.2 litres of paraffin oil and whisk until an emulsion is formed. Dilute roughly 1 part emulsion to 9 parts water, if required it can be made stronger.

This is the time of the year for hungry slugs, so to help prevent them from damaging your pot plants, smear petroleum jelly around the rim of the pot. Done regularly, it keeps them at bay.