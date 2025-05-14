These corvids are extremely intelligent. Here are some ideas for keeping them away.

Ever wished you knew how to deter magpies? The species is highly intelligent and adapts to change successfully. Magpies have been known to recognise human faces, solving tests and looking at themselves in a mirror. Perhaps they are ruling over your feed table, preventing smaller bird species from coming to feast. Attacking songbirds. Or maybe magpies are ruining your lawn.

How to deter magpies

Magpies can be difficult to deter as they are a dominant species. However, follow our simple tips and you’ll be well on the way to keeping magpies away from your garden, fields and lawns.

Dislikes

Magpies don’t like reflecting light. So hanging CDs or plastic bottles half-full of water can be an effective way to keep them away. (And useful recycling for CDs you no longer need.)

Alternatively, try these bird repellant balloons in yellow, black and white. They can be used in domestic gardens and to protect fish ponds and free-range hens from predatory birds and magpies. The balloons are made of high-quality PVC material, that is tear-resistant and weatherproof. They won’t break or be damaged easily and can be used over and over again. The balloons inflate to about 22in and are supplied with a hanging thread and streamer tail.

More gardening tips

If you’re looking for more gardening tips, in addition to learning how to deter magpies, you’ll find plenty of advice in The Field.

Follow our simple tips on how to stop weeds growing on a patio. This solution doesn’t require harsh chemical sprays or back-breaking work. Or if your borders are proving more of a problem than your patio, read how to stop weeds growing in borders. Plus, we have top tips to attract insects instead. Are you are keen to encourage more wildlife in to your garden? It doesn’t have to take much money, land or effort. Read how to create your own nature reserve. From the best nestboxes, bee hotels and feeders to how and where to install them, we can all enjoy more wildlife just outside the back door.

This article was originally published in 2014 and has been updated.

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