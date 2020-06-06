Whether magpies are ruining your lawn or dominating your feed table, if your garden is plagued by them follow our simple tips on how to deter magpies

Magpies are highly intelligent and very adaptable. As a dominant species, they can be tricky to deter. But whether magpies are ruining your lawn or taking over the feed table, if they are plaguing your garden follow our simple tips on how to deter magpies.

HOW TO DETER MAGPIES

Magpies can be difficult to deter as they are a dominant species.

Magpies don’t like reflecting light. So hanging CDs or plastic bottles half-full of water can be an effective way to deter them.

Alternatively, try the Guard’N Eyes Balloon Scarecrow from Dazer, which is used by wildlife sanctuaries to deter predatory birds, including magpies. It can also be used in domestic gardens and to protect fish ponds and free-range hens from predatory birds and magpies. The balloon is made of strong, yellow vinyl with a large eye pattern round the circumference. It inflates to approximately 22in and is supplied with a hanging thread and streamer tail.

To place an order, email Dazer or visit their website.