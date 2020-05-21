Keep the patio tidy with our safe and easy solution to kill weeds. Learn how to stop weeds growing on a patio

Weeds growing between paving slabs on a patio is a common problem. But back-breaking work or harsh chemical sprays are not the only options to keep the patio tidy. We have an easy, safer alternative to deter weeds. Follow our advice and learn how to stop weeds growing on a patio.

Tending to the garden is an often under-rated treat. Whether you are weeding the patio, tending a vegetable bed or plotting spectacular blooms for every season, take inspiration and advice from The Field’s new online Gardens category. For those hoping to grow a kitchen garden from seedlings, follow our top tips on how to grow kale, rescuing old rhubarb plants and how to grow Egyptian walking onions. And while home-grown veg is good, home-grown blooms are magic. Learn how to grow flowers to cut for arrangements. It isn’t tricky or expensive, but simply requires some forward planning. Or to encourage a wonderful variety of wildlife into your garden, follow our simple tips on how to create your own nature reserve. From installing nest boxes, feeders or even a bee hotel, it doesn’t take much land, cost or effort to create a reserve in your own back garden.

HOW TO STOP WEEDS GROWING ON A PATIO

Is there a way of keeping weeds out of our cracked, paved patio. We are keen not to use any chemical sprays. At present, we are constantly pulling them up. Is there a less back-breaking alternative as we are not the youngest?

AG, by email

A safer alternative to chemical sprays is to sprinkle handfuls of bicarbonate of soda onto the cracked patio area and then sweep it into the cracks. The sodium in the bicarb makes it much less hospitable for the weeds and deters them. Large quantities of bicarbonate of soda can be purchased online from www.buywholefoodsonline.co.uk priced £16 for 5kg and £47 for 25kg bags.