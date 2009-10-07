How to make aioli

AIOLI

  • Yolk of 1 free-range egg
  • 6 cloves garlic, mashed
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
  • Salt
  • Up to 1 litre light olive oil

No

kisses for a while, but this sauce is great with pork pie and

chicken.

Make it a day early so the garlic can really go to work.

Use a

hand blender and ask a friend to help with the pouring.

Put the yolk,

garlic, lemon, vinegar and salt in a deep, narrow pot and blitz it.

With the blender going, add the oil a bit at a time until the mixture

starts to emulsify.

Keep the oil going in a steady stream until the

aioli is the consistency of mayonnaise.