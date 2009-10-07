How to make aioli

AIOLI
- Yolk of 1 free-range egg
- 6 cloves garlic, mashed
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- Salt
- Up to 1 litre light olive oil
No
kisses for a while, but this sauce is great with pork pie and
chicken.
Make it a day early so the garlic can really go to work.
Use a
hand blender and ask a friend to help with the pouring.
Put the yolk,
garlic, lemon, vinegar and salt in a deep, narrow pot and blitz it.
With the blender going, add the oil a bit at a time until the mixture
starts to emulsify.
Keep the oil going in a steady stream until the
aioli is the consistency of mayonnaise.