How to make aioli

AIOLI



Yolk of 1 free-range egg

6 cloves garlic, mashed

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

Salt

Up to 1 litre light olive oil

No



kisses for a while, but this sauce is great with pork pie and



chicken.

Make it a day early so the garlic can really go to work.

Use a



hand blender and ask a friend to help with the pouring.

Put the yolk,



garlic, lemon, vinegar and salt in a deep, narrow pot and blitz it.



With the blender going, add the oil a bit at a time until the mixture



starts to emulsify.

Keep the oil going in a steady stream until the



aioli is the consistency of mayonnaise.