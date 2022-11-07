3 venison dishes to try this Great British Game Week

From 7-13 November, try fitting in these three delicious venison dishes to your meal-making schedule for the Great British Game Week 2022

Great British Game Week 2022 kicks off on 7 November and Philippa Davis has created three delicious venison dishes to enjoy. With its distinctive flavour, numerous health benefits and ethical and environmental credentials, wild British venison is truly an ingredient to love. Rich and complex, it is delicious served simply, but also works with an exciting variety of bolder flavours as shown in these recipes. Click here for other game recipes to try in the Great British Game Week.

The venison Madras dish is inspired by a British creation that uses the flavours of Chennai, formerly Madras. Slow cooking the meat allows the vibrant spicy notes to develop and combine.

My Turkish-style venison steaks are a play on the iskender kebab and balance the earthiness of the meat with tangy yoghurt and melted butter making it a truly spectacular-tasting venison dish.

Packed full of blackberries and eggs, the meatloaf is a fun way to use mince. If you are new to meatloaves, think of them as a cross between a giant meatball and a warm terrine.

VENISON MEATLOAF WITH EGG, HERBS AND BLACKBERRIES

Ingredients – Serves 6-8

Sauce

50g tomato ketchup

1 tbsp brown sugar

100g blackberries, finely chopped

Meatloaf

2 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped

120g breadcrumbs

60ml game or venison stock

60ml double cream

700g venison mince

300g pork sausage meat

2 raw eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

12g parsley, finely chopped

12g chives, finely chopped

2 tbsp thyme, finely chopped

100g blackberries, finely chopped

50g grated parmesan

5 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

To serve

A handful of fresh blackberries and parsley

METHOD

Sauce

In a small saucepan on a low heat, bring all the sauce ingredients to a simmer. Cook for a few minutes, then turn off the heat.

Meatloaf

Preheat oven to 160°C fan/ gas mark 4.

Line a two-litre loaf tin with baking parchment. In a small pan on a medium heat, sauté the onions in the oil until softened.

In a small bowl, soak the breadcrumbs in the stock and cream.

In a large bowl, season and mix the mince, sausage meat, raw eggs, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, herbs, chopped blackberries, parmesan, soaked breadcrumbs and softened onions.

Press half the meat mix into the loaf tin, form a trench down the middle and nestle in the boiled eggs. Press the rest of the meat mix on top.

Bake in the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes or until cooked – the internal temperature should reach 73°C. Leave to rest for 15 minutes before turning out.

Spoon on the sauce and decorate with fresh blackberries and parsley.

VENISON MADRAS

Ingredients – Serves 6

Madras powder

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

Seeds from 20 cardamom pods

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp ground turmeric

½ to 2 tsp chilli powder (depending on your taste)

20 curry leaves

Venison

1kg stewing venison, cut into 2cm to 3cm chunks

Madras sauce

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp mustard seeds

20 curry leaves

3 medium yellow onions, peeled and finely chopped

3 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

30g ginger, peeled and finely chopped

800g tinned chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tamarind pulp

400ml water

To serve

20g fresh coriander

METHOD

Madras powder

On a low heat in a dry pan, lightly toast the spices to release their aroma, then blend into a fine powder.

Toss the venison in the powder and refrigerate.

Madras sauce

In a pan on a low heat, add the oil and mustard seeds. When the seeds begin to pop, add the curry leaves. Fry for 15 seconds, then add the onion, garlic and ginger. Season and sauté for 15 minutes or until the onions soften.

Add the tinned chopped tomatoes, tamarind pulp, water and venison.

Season to taste and bring to a simmer.

This can then be cooked for 2 to 3 hours, or until the venison is tender, in a slow cooker, the simmering oven of an Aga or a preheated 160°C fan/gas mark 4 oven.

Once cooked, check the seasoning and serve hot with fresh coriander on top. This is perfect with basmati rice and yoghurt.

TURKISH STYLE VENISON WITH TOMATO, YOGHURT AND BUTTER

Ingredients – Serves 6

Venison marinade

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp salt

Pinch of cracked black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil plus 2 tbsp extra for frying

1kg venison haunch steak or fillet

Tomato sauce

4 tbsp olive oil

4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Pinch dried chilli flakes

800g tinned tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

4 pitta breads, cut into 3cm squares

Toppings

2 green peppers, deseeded

and cut into 3cm squares

100g butter, melted

6 tbsp yoghurt

15g parsley

METHOD

Venison marinade

In a bowl, mix the marinade ingredients together with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Rub over the venison and leave in the fridge for 1 hour.

Tomato sauce

In a medium pan on a low heat, fry the garlic in the oil until golden, add the chilli flakes and then the tinned tomatoes and tomato paste. Season and stir. Simmer for 20 minutes and keep hot.

In a dry frying pan on a low to medium heat, gently warm and toast the pitta. Be sure to keep turning the pieces.

When golden, remove from the pan. Wipe the pan clean and return it to the stove, turn up the heat and add the green peppers. Cook both sides so they are lightly scorched but not soft.

Remove from the pan and place to one side.

To cook

Wipe the pan clean, place back on the heat, then add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sear the venison on a medium heat on both sides until browned, then turn down the heat and cook the steaks until done to your liking.

To assemble and serve

Tip the pitta on to a serving platter, add the tomato sauce, slice and top with the meat and peppers, then yoghurt and melted butter. Lastly, sprinkle over the parsley.