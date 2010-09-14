6 of the Best to Drink with Oysters

Berry’s Good Ordinary White £7.50, Berry Bros

Classy sauvignon/semillon blend from Bordeaux

2007 Les Rafelieres Vin De Pays Val De La Loire £9.00, Private Cellar 

Bargain zingy sauvignon

2009 Momo Sauvignon Blanc £9.00, Wine Society

Tip-top NZ sauvignon from Seresin Estate

2009 Henry Fessy Brouilly £9.50, Waitrose

Red beaujolais: great with steak ‘n’ oyster pie

2008 Trimbach Riesling £10.00, Majestic 

Cracking stuff from masters of riesling from Alsace

Langlois Cremant De Loire Rose NV £13.00, Oddbins

Fab Bollinger-owned sparkler from Saumur