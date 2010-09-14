6 of the Best to Drink with Oysters

Berry’s Good Ordinary White £7.50, Berry Bros
Classy sauvignon/semillon blend from Bordeaux
2007 Les Rafelieres Vin De Pays Val De La Loire £9.00, Private Cellar
Bargain zingy sauvignon
2009 Momo Sauvignon Blanc £9.00, Wine Society
Tip-top NZ sauvignon from Seresin Estate
2009 Henry Fessy Brouilly £9.50, Waitrose
Red beaujolais: great with steak ‘n’ oyster pie
2008 Trimbach Riesling £10.00, Majestic
Cracking stuff from masters of riesling from Alsace
Langlois Cremant De Loire Rose NV £13.00, Oddbins
Fab Bollinger-owned sparkler from Saumur