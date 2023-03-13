Hot cross bun-and-butter pudding with brandy and marmalade

A great way to use up any old hot cross buns and an excellent method of making use of fresh ones too. Lightly spiced, deliciously rich but not overly sweet, this is one recipe to try this Easter.

Makes 4 to 6 portions

6 hot cross buns

60g butter, plus extra for greasing

70g marmalade

300ml double cream, plus extra to serve

300ml milk

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp demerara sugar

3 eggs

2 tbsp brandy

1 tbsp white granulated sugar

1 x 29cm diameter baking dish

Lightly butter your baking dish. Slice the buns in half and butter them, then spread with the marmalade.

Stack one bun, top and bottom, in the centre of the dish, cross side on top, then cut the rest of the halves on the diagonal and stack around the edge.

In a saucepan, add the cream, milk, nutmeg, cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of demerara sugar. Heat gently until it’s about to simmer then turn off the heat.

In a jug, whisk the eggs with the brandy then whisk in the hot cream mix. Pour over the buns and leave for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5.

Sprinkle over the granulated sugar and remaining tablespoon of demerara.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes; you want a slight wobble.