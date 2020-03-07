Don't keep an inherited bowler hat in the attic. If it is need of some TLC, follow The Field's simple tips on how to clean a bowler hat

If you have inherited an old bowler hat, don’t leave it to collect dust in the attic. Even if it is looking a little worse for wear, it is possible to brush it up and make it usable again. Follow our simple tips on how to clean a bowler hat. However, if the hat is damaged or brim split, it is probably time for a change.

If you have been fortunate enough to inherit a top hat, get it resized to ensure the perfect fit. No need to squeeze your head in or risk the embarrassment of it taking flight in an unexpected gust of wind. Get your silk topper ready in plenty of time for Royal Ascot, take our advice and read how to resize top hats.

And don’t throw away a perfectly good riding cap if it is looking a little old and faded. Providing the hat still meets safety guidelines, it can easily be recovered to look brand new. Follow our simple steps in how to recover a riding hat.

HOW TO CLEAN A BOWLER HAT

Digging around in my parents’ attic I came across an old bowler hat that once belonged to my grandfather. It seems sound but could do with some attention and a good clean. Is there anyone who can do this while making sure it retains some character and without removing his faded initials from inside?

WF, by email

For full restoration of a bowler hat, including a leather slip, binding, band and bow, plus hunting pad and preserving of initials, contact Paul Baynham-Honri of Honri Hats on 01453 873595; www.honrihats.co.uk. The process takes approximately four weeks but can be done sooner if urgent; it costs in the region of £120. The proviso for restoration is that the main body of the hat is not damaged or the brim split, as this damage is virtually impossible to repair.