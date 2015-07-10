With male and female models the Hi Lost My Clothes naked charity calendar has universal appeal.

The Field’s naked charity calendar is something of an institution. The Hi Lost My Clothes naked charity calendar 2015 adds a buxom blonde with a bird to the mix. This latest sporting shot sits prettily alongside the action girl in the bluebells in the Hens N Guns naked charity calendar 2015. And if shooting girls are top of your list the Around the Farm naked charity calendar 2015 should fit the bill too.

HI LOST MY CLOTHES NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2015

The latest Hi Lost My Clothes naked charity calendar is the third incarnation. It is navailable from Hi Lost My Clothes and costs £10 plus £2.50 p&p. The charity the calendar supports is Hounds for Heroes, a remarkable organisation that helps wounded soldiers by providing assistance dogs to those with life changing injuries.

The Hilostmyclothes Charity Calendar was first created in 2012 when a group of friends met in a field to strip off for a good cause. The calendar has raised thousands of pounds for Hounds for Heroes. Each year we ask a different photographer, with expertise in field sports photography, to use their skills and vision to provide their interpretation of the calendar for us. The models, which vary each year, are all involved in field sports and give their time and bodies freely! The money raised for Hounds for Heroes helps assist our 900,000 wounded men and women from both the UK Armed Forces and Emergency Services who have sustained life changing injuries. This is achieved by supporting the provision of assistance dogs to enhance the quality of life, both mentally and physically, of those who find themselves with a future they never expected.

The Hi Lost My Clothes naked charity calendar features bonny sporting images and is a great way to support a good cause. And if you feel like stripping in a field for charity…just get in touch with them.