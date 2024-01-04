Where to find flannel shoe bags

The Field helps a reader wanting to replace some well-worn but much appreciated monogrammed flannel shoe bags

Many years ago, I came into possession of some wonderful monogrammed flannel shoe bags. Sadly, they have been dedicated by moths and I’m been unable to find any replacements. Are these things just no longer available?

This type of flannel shoe bag does not appear to be tricky to find. Occasionally, Amazon stocks flannel shoe bags while websites such as Etsy stock a large number made from different materials. An alternative would be to buying some good-quality 100% cotton flannel, which should be slightly fuzzy and soft to the touch, with a 170gs/m weight and either making them yourself or finding a seamstress who can.

Such flannel can be purchased from Lamazi Fabrics who can be contacted on by email via info@lamazifabrics.com

