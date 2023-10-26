How To Refurbish A Top Hat Box

Have a top hat box in need of refurbishment? Read on

Question

I have a top hat box in need of refurbishment inside and out. Could you recommend someone who would be able to carry out this work?

Answer

It is becoming considerably harder to find specialists in this area who can carry out good-quality work. As most top hat boxes are leather, I would suggest contacting a local leatherwork shop and viewing examples of their work. Alternatively, get in touch with Liz Steadman at The Leather Workshop in Minehead. She has a great deal of experience in the leather repair industry and has restored hat boxes in the past.

Want to learn more about top hat repairs?

If you found this useful, take a look at our features on how to resize a top hat and the history of the topper.