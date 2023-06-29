How To Spruce Up A Barbour Waxed Jacket

Ever wondered how to spruce up a much-loved Barbour waxed jacket? The Field is on hand to help

Question

I am a loyal reader of The Field magazine but live in Canada would appreciate some help in finding a company to clean and repair my Barbour waxed jacket.

Answer

Barbour offers a full repair and re-wax service for all its jackets. For customers in Canada, it suggests emailing USEnquiries@barbour.com to ask for details. You will then receive instructions on the best way to send the waxed jacket for repair. Barbour says many international customers prefer to use its UK service. This can be accessed via customer.care@barbour.com

There is more information about Barbour’s wax and repair service on its website. However, overseas customers should be aware that the shipping information refers to the UK so please contact the company direct to find out the cost for waxed jackets from overseas.

Want to learn more about repairing a Barbour or other waxed jacket?

