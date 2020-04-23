If your favourite shooting coat is in need of some TLC after the shooting season, learn how to replace a heavy duty zip



Never resign a favourite shooting coat to the bin, even if its zip has broken. Though they are rather fiddly, they are simple enough to fix. Learn how to replace a heavy duty zip and see your trusty jacket through several more seasons.

Keeping your kit in tip top condition is important post-shooting season. Replacing favourites is a tricky task and one that should be avoided if possible. If your shooting coat is in need of some TLC, follow our advice on how to repair a wax jacket. If it sustained inevitable wear and tear from last season, our simple guide will keep your favourite coat functional.

HOW TO REPLACE A HEAVY DUTY ZIP

I have a Henri Lloyd wax jacket that is getting on a bit. The zip has become separated at the bottom and I cannot reconnect it. I need a source of heavy-duty zips. I have tried the internet without success. A local shop will put in a replacement if I can obtain a suitable zip. I would be grateful if you could assist.

JT, by email

Field readers recommend several methods concerning how to replace a heavy duty zip.

At the moment Henri Lloyd does not offer a repair service but recommends LSR Repairs and Outdoor Gear, which can replace the zip. The firm suggests you send the jacket with your name, address and telephone number and details of your requirements. Call LSR Repairs on 01282 439109 or visit www.lancashiresportsrepairs.co.uk. Bespoke zips can be bought from A&N Trimmings, which offers a heavy-duty zip in golden brass or antique brass. You can select colour, width of teeth (eg in a No 10 the teeth are 10mm wide), zipper function and length. Price depends on specification but is likely to be less than £20 with delivery from three to four weeks. Call 0121 771 4040 or visit www.antrimm.co.uk.