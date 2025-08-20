Gnawing at furniture is a normal, but frustrating, stage of puppyhood. However, a determined chewer that won't kick the habit can wreck the home and endanger itself. We help on how to discourage dogs chewing.

A Field reader writes

“We have a very chewy young dog. We have never had such a chewer before. Shoes, coats, table and chair legs, and the bottom of cupboards have all fallen victim. Friends have recommended an array of hot condiments, all of which have failed. How can we stop our dog from chewing?

Dogs chewing is something most Field readers will have experience of. Shoes, coats, chair legs, tables and cupboard bottoms are the most frequent victims of teething puppies. With time and a little training, most puppies leave such destructive habits behind them. Some people swear by smearing mustard on furniture but this has several downsides: your entire house could end up reeking of the stuff; it stains soft fabrics and probably isn’t advisable in terms of canine health.

How to stop a dog chewing

This is a very common problem, especially in younger dogs who may be teething. Distraction is usually the best course of action: give your dog something else to chew. Gundog specialists Field and Fireside sells Kong chews, which can be filled with a dog-friendly treat. These are even better if put in the freezer as the cold will help soothe sore gums.

Recommended by Field readers

Over the years, several Field readers have suggested Grannicks Bitter Apple spray. This is available to buy from Amazon for around £11 for an 8oz bottle. It is suitable and safe to use for not just dogs but also cats and ferrets. As well as helping to discourage dogs chewing furniture and household objects, the easy-to-use spray is non toxic and prevents fur biting. This is said to improve coat condition.

Lively minds

Even lapdogs, such as Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, have sporting roots and lively minds that need occupying. The best long-term solution to discourage dogs chewing is to provide them with sufficient attention, stimulation (in the forms of appropriate chews and training) and exercise. It is important to research dog chews and toys carefully, some can be harmful and even dangerous.

Wondering if your dog can work in the field but also live indoors? Click here for the guide to the best gundogs to double as family pets. We have a whole list of articles on the subject of helping train your gundog too.