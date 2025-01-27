Problems with deer in the garden? Here's a list of plants that they're not keen on.

Is there such a thing as deer-proof plants? Deer have a preference for certain plants so planting unpalatable ones can help reduce deer damage. The range of unpalatable plants is restricted and will limit the diversity and appeal of the garden if they are the only choice.

Another way to protect your flowers and maintain a diverse garden is to provide an alternative browse for the deer by allowing brambles, rosebay, willow herb, rowan, dandelion, campion, knotweed, sweet lupin, redleg and yarrow to grow in the garden. The deer will prefer these and should avoid your favourite vulnerable plants.

The list below was compiled by The British Deer Society. (You might like to read: How to keep muntjac out of your garden.)

Plants vulnerable to deer

Bluebell

Calluna

Clematis

Crocus (some species)

Fuchsia (hybrid)

Geranium

Holly

Honeysuckle

Lupin

Pansy

Pines

Rose

Rowan

Sweet William

Deer-resistant plants

Camellia

Cistus

Crocus (some species)

Fuchsia

Hellebore

Hosta

Hydrangea

Iris

Lavender

Poppy

Primula

Rhododendron

Sedum

This mixture of effective plant protection should help reduce deer depredation and provide an attractive boundary. An added benefit is that a more varied garden would be richer in insects and birds. With this extra safeguard other plants should flourish.

For more advice on deer and preventing deer damage, visit The British Deer Society.

This article was first published in 2008 and has been updated.