Country style for ladies in the city

Forays into town don't mean ditching tweed on the periphery of the M25. The Field look is as stylish in town as it is in the country these days. We round up some of the most versatile pieces for ladies on the hunt for timeless elegance.

Traditional has never been more ‘now’ with country-style boots, accessories, fabrics and trims – be they leather or feather – very much on trend. The Field has compiled a sharp little selection of items that can be used together or separately for a look that works in both city and country. Country style for ladies in town? Look no further.

Versatile country capes and jackets for stylish town stays

Capes hide a multitude of sins, including the scruffiest of layers underneath. Tweed can be thrown over jeans and leggings to instantly smarten up your look and go brilliantly with jeans for those heading up to town. Fairfax & Favor’s Sienna wool cape (£595) in taupe herringbone has a removable collar for even more versatility.

This Lilymere tweed jacket from Schoffel is packed with technical features for a day’s shooting but those large pockets are as handy for holding car keys and purse as they are for cartridges. It comes in four colourways.

Waistcoats are a wardrobe staple



A well-cut fitted waistcoat or gilet looks good on absolutely everyone. Wear a ruffled shirt underneath for extra impact and it will take you from a point-to-point to Centre Point with ease. Farlows tweed jerkin waistcoat (£285) is made in England and is ideal for layering on colder days or showing off to the world when teamed with a fabulous shirt.

Boots for pounding pavements

Trips to town can be hard going on feet so boots that are stylish and comfortable are an absolute must. ATS technology ensures that Ariat’s Wexford Waterproof Chelsea Boots are stable and easy on the soles of your feet.

If you’re looking for a longer-length boot, a visit to Fairfax & Favor is a must. Its Octavia suede boot (£395) comes in black or tan (above). Boots are brilliant teamed with trousers or to dress down a skirt or frock. Dubarry’s Downpatrick boot (£299) has a 4.5in stacked heel to help elongate pins. These suede boots (below) are treated with water-resistant technology so are as at home in the country as they are town.



Top it off in town with a stylish country hat

Once mainly seen at point-to-points and Cheltenham, feather-adorned fedoras are now a commonplace sight in town. Hicks & Brown has its roots around a kitchen table in Suffolk. The firm’s Aldeburgh fedora (£74) is decorated with a guinea fowl feather. If timeless camel and pheasant is more your bag, take a look at the Camel Suffolk fedora (right) at £99.

If you want to add just a subtle nod to country style, check out Latham & Taylor’s selection of tweed scrunchies (£12.50)

Interested in country hats? Read our article about stylish country hats here.