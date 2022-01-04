The hip flask is a boon companion on the peg or moor, fighting the chills and celebrating the best shots of the day.

Hip flasks have been reviving those in the field for centuries. Nothing seals the sporting bond better than the hand proffering a full flask, preferably with something homemade inside.

Flasks fell into the shape we recognise in the 18th century, when they started to be made from silver (it was believed the precious metal did not taint the contents). “The V&A has a spirit flask dating back to 1690,” says Nigel Williams of Nigel Williams Silver. “They were particularly popular in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, when they were often engraved with initials, family crests and mottos.”

The best hip flasks chosen by The Field

A silver hip flask is a wonderful item to be bequeathed as an heirloom or perhaps you could start your own tradition? Pewter and stainless steel are also popular and will stand up to robust use. Changing your tipple from whisky to gin? So that the flavours stay true, you should read our advice on how to clean a hip flask,.

Consider choosing a flask with a ‘captive’ hinge top, which basically means that the cap is attached to the flask, so you can’t lose it. You might also like to add a couple of small shot cups, so that you can share the contents of your hip flask more hygienically.

Sharing a dram with chosen companions is one of the sporting day’s great pleasures. So here is our selection of the best hip flasks, to drink to a tricky bird downed, a mammoth hedge cleared and the one that got away, toasted in style.

Wondering what to put in your hip flask? Find our special carnation vodka recipe here.

Best for carrying two different tipples

Material: Stainless steel and full-grain leather

Size: Two separate 3oz decanters

Leather finishes: Deep shine Amazon brown croc, smooth black and cobalt blue suede, smooth cognac and espresso suede, deep shine black croc & cobalt blue suede

Engraving available: Yes

If choosing between favourite tipples is too tiresome, try this double leather hip flask by Aspinall, available in a variety of leather finishes and colours.

Best for ergonomic design

Material: Pewter and leather

Size: 5.5oz flask

Leather finishes: Tan sleeve, as shown

Engraving available: Yes

A hip flask that has been shaped to fit the hand, with a traditional curved shape and a lid that forms part of the overall silhouette.

Best for value

Material: Pewter and leather

Size: 6oz flask

Leather finishes: Black sleeve, as shown

Engraving available: Yes

The cap on this highly polished pewter hip flask is attached so won’t drop off onto the muddy ground due to fumbling fingers on a cold day. The flask is hallmarked and can be engraved or monogrammed directly on the leather.

Best for sociable drinkers

Material: Stainless steel and leather

Size: Flask with two matching cups

Leather finishes: Brown leather pouch, as shown

Engraving available: Yes

Attach this flask to your rear belt loop, put the accompanying cups into your pocket and you’re all set to offer a warming shot to a companion on a hunting, shooting or fishing day.

Best heirloom in the making

Material: Sterling silver

Size: 4oz

Engraving available: Yes

Handmade by Hersey & Sons silversmiths in their workshops in London, this hip flask looks set to be handed down the generations. It is hallmarked at the London Assay Office, has a classical design and a hinged captive top.

Best for a very special birthday gift

Material: Sterling silver

Size: 3.5oz

Engraving available: Yes

A beautiful silver hip flask with a reassuringly ‘chunky’ feel and a classic design. Made by hand in the London-based Hersey & Sons workshop by skilled silversmiths and featuring the London Assay Office hallmark. We think this flask would be a superb gift for a special birthday, whether the recipient is male or female. It will last a lifetime and become an heirloom piece.

Best for colour choices

Material: Stainless steel and leather sleeve

Size: 6oz

Colours: Black, brown, tan, lavender, thyme, blue

Personalisation available: Yes

A stainless steel hip flask handcrafted in Britain. Add a touch of colour to your day by choosing one of the vibrant shades in which the leather sleeve is offered.

Best for elegance

Material: Sterling silver

Size: 3oz

Colours: Black, brown, tan, lavender, thyme, blue

Personalisation available: Yes

Rounded to fit comfortably into a pocket, this hip flask would make a wonderful gift. It is designed and produced by Carrs Silver in Sheffield and has a British hallmark, meaning the silver has been independently tested for purity by the Sheffield Assay Office. As well as having elegant lines it also has a useful captive lid, which won’t be lost.

Best for slimline style

Material: Sterling silver

Size: 3oz

A slimline classic sterling silver hip flask that comes complete with a sterling silver funnel for easier filling. It’s small and discreet and will fit a breast pocket or side pocket perfectly.