Think whipping off clothing for a worthy cause is quintessentially British? Think again. Sydney's vet students, long-time upholders of charitable spirit down under, are back and better than ever

Budge over, British bottoms. The Aussies are back and as awesome as ever. The Free Range Vets naked charity calendar 2017 is the latest offering from those stellar Sydneysiders. And this year’s cohort of fourth year vets are cheekily championing Friends of the Hound Inc.

It’s never too late in the year to champion a cracking cause. Stand with Sydney’s students and donate to Friends of the Hound Inc by visiting their website.

FREE RANGE VETS NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2017

The Aussies are back and yet to disappoint. For over thirty years the University of Sydney’s fourth year veterinary students have been spreading the word down under on how to raise countryside funds Brit-style. And the Free Range Vets naked charity calendar 2017 had a tough act to follow. Both the After Hours naked charity calendar 2016 and the Under the Overalls naked charity calendar 2015 were sterling sell out successes. But these Aussies had everything crossed and their calendar has raised thousands. We expected nothing less.

Wrangling various animals, pieces of farm equipment and stray body parts may not be the usual day job of a vet student. But seventy of the game gels and chaps came together for Free Range Vets. Caring for critters 9-5 isn’t enough for these sporting students, they are willing to go sans garments for greyhounds. This year’s calendar is championing Friends of the Hound Inc.

Close to the students’ hearts, Friends of the Hound Inc. is a volunteer, not-for-profit rescue group. They are dedicated to saving greyhounds and finding homes for them as family pets and companions. Since 2003, Friends of the Hound Inc. has found homes for over 1300 greyhounds. They have also focused on promoting greyhounds as pets and raising further community awareness about their plight.

Calendar sales have been finalised. Free Range Vets raised an impressive $9345.52 AUD for Friends of the Hound Inc. Stand with Sydney’s students and donate today. The Field has contributed to the cause.