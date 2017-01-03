Cambridge RAG are a discerning crowd. The best money raiser? Cambridge's best bottoms, of course

What better way to raise money for RAG than by exposing the Blues’ best bottoms? The Cambridge Blues naked charity calendar 2017 is brand new this year. And it’s brimming with sultry swimmers, foxy footballers and teasing tennis players. All in aid of two cracking causes, the Lewy Body Society and Help Refugees. Athletes have never been so sporting.

Cambridge Blues may be new to the naked calendar scene, but for other universities they are tradition. For Glasgow’s game graduates, dispensing with their overalls is a rite of passage for fourth year vet students. There’s no length this charitable crowd won’t go to help poorly critters. The Glasgow University Vet Students naked charity calendar 2017 is proof.

And the fondness of removing clothes for a good cause is quintessentially British. But that hasn’t stopped the Naked Strewth from going international. The University of Sydney’s vet students have been demonstrating how to raise funds Brit style for over thirty years. Of course, the After Hours naked charity calendar 2016 didn’t disappoint.

CAMBRIDGE BLUES NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2017

Cambridge know how to employ their best bottoms properly. The university’s athletes may be excellent on the football pitch or balance beam, but they are even better for charitable concerns.

“We decided we wanted to start a new fundraiser – and what better way than by making money for charity out of the iconic Cambridge architecture and the university’s best athletes,” said Cambridge RAG member and calendar organiser Rowenna McGill. “The calendar took almost a year and a half to make and features 12 of Cambridge’s best sports teams posing naked in iconic places around Cambridge.”

The calendar may have been long in the making but with two cracking causes to champion, the hard work was certainly worthwhile. All profits will go directly to two charities selected by the students. The Lewy Body Society is carrying out vital research into Dementia with Lewy Bodies and raising awareness of this little known disease. And Help Refugees gathers and distributes funds and aid for refugees.

So stand with Cambridge’s sporting students and support these worthy charities. Simply make a donation to The Lewy Body Society and Help Refugees. Or purchase a calendar – they make an excellent stocking stuffer. The Cambridge Blues naked charity calendar 2017 costs £10, plus p&p and is available from their website. The Field has contributed to both causes.