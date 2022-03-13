Six stunning properties for sale in Norfolk and Suffolk

The Field's selection of the best properties in Norfolk and Suffolk currently on the market

The Field selects the very best properties on the market in Norfolk and Suffolk now. From farmhouses to Queen Anne-styled country houses, our pick features a farming estate with a portfolio of 16 properties and timber-framed thatched cottage with Tudor inglenook fireplaces.

For more of the best properties on the market for rural types now, see The Field’s property section.

SIX STUNNING NORFOLK & SUFFOLK PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

VALLEY FARM

Snape, Saxmundham, Suffolk

On the edge of the Suffolk village of Snape, Valley Farm is a timber-frame farmhouse with brick elevations and holiday barns. The farmhouse’s period features include exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces. There is a large open-plan kitchen and family room with a central island unit, an Aga and wood-burning stove and doors to the garden, with just over two acres of land, including a pond.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01473 220433

Guide price: £1.5 million

THE GAWDY HALL ESTATE

Harleston, Norfolk

Gawdy Hall is a farming estate with an extensive residential portfolio of 16 properties and potential for the creation of a new principal house in its historic parkland. The estate has been managed as a productive farming unit and comes with ancient woodland. The estate has in the past run a shoot. At the heart of nearly 2,000 acres is the site of the old Gawdy Hall, which was demolished in 1939.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 020 7409 5916

Guide price: £24.5 million

IVY COTTAGE

Ickworth Park, Chevington, Suffolk

This Grade II listed property is within the National Trust estate of Ickworth Park, the former home of the Marquis of Bristol, and has views across the estate’s parkland and woodland. Ivy Cottage, remodelled and extended, has four bedrooms and a particular feature is the vaulted sitting room. There is also a swimming pool, nearly an acre of garden and another seven acres of land.

Agent: Bedfords

Tel: 01284 769999

Guide price: £835,000

CEDAR COURT

Alderton, Woodbridge, Suffolk

This is a Queen Anne-style country house, believed to date from 1760, near to the Suffolk Heritage Coast. The property stretches to nearly 7,000 square feet across four floors, with high ceilings, fireplaces and working shutters. All the main rooms have views over the gardens and grounds, with nearly seven acres in total. There is a striking dining hall with oak flooring and a glass door on to the terrace.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3797 4881

Guide price: £2.75 million

MAY COTTAGE

Bussey Bridge, Bergh Apton, Norfolk

This is a Grade II listed 17th-century thatched cottage with Gothic windows. It comes with a plot of about a third of an acre, with the garden running down to a brook of the River Chet. Bergh Apton is a conservation area village seven miles from Norwich, with a farm shop and post office among the amenities. The semi-detached, timber-frame cottage has three bedrooms.

Agent: Durrants

Tel: 01502 712122

Guide price: £365,000

THATCHES

Ashen, Sudbury, Suffolk

Thatches is a Grade II listed timber-framed thatched cottage with large Tudor inglenook fireplaces, exposed timbers and original oak floorboards. The three-bedroom property, believed to date from the 15th century, comes with about a third of an acre of garden, including a kitchen garden with a greenhouse, a walled seating area and an ornamental pond. There is also a large garage, which doubles as a workshop.

Agent: Bedfords

Tel: 01284 769999

Guide price: £650,000