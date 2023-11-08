Six of best Christmas country cottages

Relive 'The Holiday' this Christmas by securing one of these fantastic country cottages

THE GRANARY

TOSTOCK, SUFFOLK

Formerly the gatehouse to Tostock Place, this timber-frame, thatched period cottage, set in 3/4 of an acre, dates from the 17th century. The property has been modernised and extended over the years and is mainly single-storey accommodation, with a self-contained guest annexe and a range of outbuildings. Features of the cottage include its vaulted reception room, exposed timbers and oak floorboards.

Agent: Bedfords

Tel: 01284 769999

Guide price: £699,950

FLINT COTTAGE

BARHAM, KENT

Flint Cottage has five bedrooms and three reception rooms, including a sitting room with feature fireplace and a dining room with an original serving hatch. There is an open-plan kitchen and a family area boasting vaulted ceilings and windows, while French doors lead to the rear terrace. The south-facing garden has a sunken sun terrace and a kitchen garden. The village of Barham sits in the Elham Valley.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01227 473742

Guide price: £850,000

IVORY COTTAGE

ELEPHANT GREEN, NEWPORT, ESSEX

This Grade II-listed brick cottage is in the middle of the village of Newport, just under four miles from Saffron Walden. There is an open-plan kitchen leading to a dining area. The double-fronted property has three bedrooms and outside is a courtyard garden with entertaining space, raised beds and gated access to the high street. Features of Ivory Cottage include exposed brickwork and sash windows.

Agent: Cheffins

Tel: 01799 523656

Guide price: £475,000

THE OLD LODGE

HAMSTERLEY HALL, ROWLANDS GILL, CO DURHAM

The Old Lodge, originally built of stone around 1900, is a Grade-II listed period cottage. It has mullion windows, parquet wood flooring and a mix of cast iron and stone inglenook fireplaces. It has been modernised and is located on the edge of parkland. The terrace has an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven and a barbecue housed under a wood-shingle roof.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £600,000

LOWER SOAR COTTAGE

MARLBOROUGH, DEVON

A Grade II-listed thatched cottage, this three-bedroom property is close to the Soar Mill Cove coastline and open sea, set a little back from the cliffs between Bolt Head and Bolt Tail. The cottage has exposed beams, a stone fireplace with a wood-burner and deep-set window sills. It has front and rear gardens and a large garage, and is six miles from Salcombe.

Agent: Marchand Petit

Tel: 01548 857588

Guide price: £600,000

MANOR LODGE

COCKING, MIDHURST, WEST SUSSEX

Manor Lodge comes with farmland views over the South Downs and dates back to 1607. This Grade-II listed cottage is a traditional yeoman’s house that has been extensively renovated in recent years while retaining period features. It has two double bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, while the sitting room has a brick inglenook fireplace. Outside is a large garden and a brick terrace – about 1/3 of an acre in total.

Agent: Stride & Son

Tel: 01243 782626

Guide price: £695,000