As The Game Fair 15-27 July 2025 approaches over the horizon, it feels apt to reflect on what it means to us and our families and friends. The event has been a key date in the calendar for a very long time and as it has changed and grown it continues to signify what is the very best of the countryside and country people.

Supporting British business

One thing that stands out is how many British businesses are represented at The Game Fair from tiny one person endeavours to large enterprises with global customers. Seeing the stands fill with people and listening to the conversations The Game Fair gives such a great platform to these businesses by putting just the right sort of people on the ground to support them and build relationships with them. Many businesses see The Game Fair as the most important date in their calendar for making contacts, sales and building relationships with clients.

One great big celebration

The people who attend The Game Fair come from many areas geographically with diverse roles and jobs related to the country as well as those who may live in towns and cities but have a feel for and an interest in the countryside. This love of all things rural, sharing stories and experiences about the countryside is what glues The Game Fair community together and creates the social buzz we love. You know you are amongst people who just get what you are!

Something for everyone – and your dog

No matter what your specific interest may be at The Game Fair you’ll have the opportunity to have a go at quite a few countryside past times and field sports. From fly fishing to archery and shooting there is just so much to see and enjoy.

There as many dogs at The Game Fair as there is at Crufts so don’t forget your faithful friend – dogs are most welcome and there’s plenty for them to do too. Gundogs are an integral part of The Game Fair and there are plenty of competitions, have-a-go events, displays, demonstrations and more across the three days, with plenty for visitors on two and four paws to get their teeth into!

To join the party, click here to get your tickets.