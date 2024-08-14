This month we look at two Italian-made Rizzini over-and-unders: the RB EM and Regal from Anglo Spanish Imports. The latter is sideplated but the RB EM features a round-bar. Both guns under our spotlight are 30in 12-bores with 3in chambers, multichokes, steel shot proof, and inertia-operated single triggers. The guns have similar semi-pistol-grip stocks (with other options available). This test was created to compare the shooting qualities of similar guns with and without sideplates. Is the difference primarily cosmetic? Or is there more to it than that?

Let me declare a prejudice: I have usually preferred the sideplated versions of trigger-plate guns such as the Rizzini RBs, Guerinis and Beretta 68 series. Like true sidelocks, they put a little more weight between the hands and provide space for decoration – a particular bonus if the maker has mastered the application of laser scrollwork. Typically they raise the price point a bit and are presented as an extra-finish model. If they have a disadvantage, apart from increased cost, it is notable in a 12-bore that they may push the weight above 7½lb in a 30in gun.

Returning to the test guns, the less expensive RB EM has a smooth, rounded look with the deep-scroll-engraved action bar well matched to the stock form, where a rounded fore-end complements a round-knob semi-pistol grip. The gun scores well on the aesthetic front, not just with good engraving and pleasing shapes but with a fine oil finish to the wood and first-class metal presentation. As tested in 12-bore (it’s no issue in smaller-bore variants) the RB EM’s Browning-style bolting makes it quite deep amidships. This is cleverly offset by the rounded action bar. The weight, which comes in at 7lb 7oz with a 7mm parallel ventilated sighting rib and solid joining ribs, is on the money too.

Moving on, the more extravagantly engraved Regal, weighing 7lb 14oz (like the RB EM available in 16-, 20-, 28-bore and .410) has the wow factor. It pips the RB EM on first impressions alone, although the latter is no ugly duckling. The Regal’s finely chequered stock shows considerably more figure. Its extensive deep scrollwork, of similar pattern to the RB EM, is more striking. There is full coverage on the action body, and the same deep-cut laser engraving on an elongated trigger-guard. The overall effect is of a model ‘deluxe’ although, mechanically speaking, the guns are almost identical save for weight and their sighting ribs – the Regal boasts a solid rib (for record, also offered on the deluxe version of the RB EM along with an extended trigger- guard and upgraded wood much like the Regal’s).

On the handling front, the RB EM comes up well. The semi-pistol grip and fore-end are efficient and comfortable. Being hypercritical, the otherwise excellent grip was a fraction thin for my hand. It would benefit from being just a little wider in the middle. Balance was excellent too, with a balance point about ½in forward of the hinge. The stock was low in the comb as presented (but may be specified otherwise). You could just lose the bead with normal cheek pressure when the gun was elevated to 45 degrees. The drop at heel was 2⅜in – the preference on a game gun would be 2in or 2⅛in as a standard measurement.

Overall, the Regal felt a little more refined in the hands and probably had more artisan work in the final stock shaping and finish. The chequering, applied by laser, is also finer. Fairly subtle stuff but the grip, although of similar pattern to the RB EM, felt significantly better. I also preferred the stock dimensions. You could lose the Regal’s bead with firm pressure at 45 degrees skywards but not so easily as the RB EM. The actual measurement at heel here was 2⅛in of drop relative to the rib axis – a sensible standard dimension.

Technical

The RB EM and Regal are internally identical and based on the same action forging. The well-proven trigger-plate design combines Browning-inspired bolting with Beretta-type hinging. Both bolt and trunnions are replaceable. Hammers are coil spring-powered and pivot off the trigger-plate from which the sears also hang by means of a T-bar. The ejector work is similar to that seen on many Brescian guns. At the side of the monobloc to the rear, a vertical slide retains the extractor; at the front, an angled slide controls the timing and operates in conjunction with the cocking bar in the floor of the action. When the hammer falls, the bar moves forward and an extension on it moves the ejector trip. An interesting feature of the action is that it may be tightened by means of a small D-shaped cam in the fore-end iron and two adjustment screws. You do not necessarily need a gunsmith to tighten the gun.

Shooting impressions

I was expecting only a subtle difference in performance between the two guns but, actually, it was quite marked. Felt recoil on the RB EM was more significant. This could have been because of the weight difference but it’s possible a higher and slightly less angled comb relative to the rib had an effect too. Both guns measured about 1⅜in for drop at comb; there was, however, almost ¼in difference at heel, creating a steeper angle of attack in the RB EM’s comb as tested. Keeping the difference between the two figures (comb and heel drop) under ¾in is usually a good plan. Felt recoil apart, both guns shot without major vice. The Regal merits extra cost: its richer embellishment impresses without being too showy, and increased weight in the middle gives the gun better dynamic qualities. The tapered solid rib, upgraded wood and finer chequering all add value. Like the RB EM, it’s available with barrels from 28in to 32in.

RB EM and Regal Information

Rizzini RB EM

RRP: £3,800

Rizzini Regal

RRP: £6,265

Anglo Spanish Imports, Alliance House, Snape, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 1SW

Tel: 01728 688555

a-s-i.co.uk