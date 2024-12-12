The test gun is a 28-bore Purdey Trigger Plate, or PTP, over-and-under. It has 28in steel-proofed, Teague-choked barrels and a narrow, subtly tapered, solid sighting rib. The non-selective single trigger is detachable with a release catch to the rear of the trigger-guard. This PTP is a demonstrator with laser engraving; bespoke production guns are all hand-engraved, not least 10 Limited Edition 28-bores just announced to mark the firm’s 210th year.

First impressions are of an elegant, appealingly svelte gun. Built on a dedicated action, everything appears in proportion. At 6lb 8oz, the PTP may sound heavy for a 28-bore – this might once have been considered an ideal weight for a 12-bore side-by-side – but it feels well balanced between the hands. The stock shapes and finish (Purdey ‘slacum’ oil) impress too.

There was a time not long ago when bespoke small-bores were being made ridiculously light. That trend seems to have passed. Competition guns have become increasingly hefty, however, often weighing 81/2lb or more, which can be too heavy for many. Meanwhile, something around 6¼lb to 6½lb would be my choice for a 28-bore game gun, and something in the region of 7lb for a 20-bore with 30in barrels. I have no problem with 28in barrels on a 28-bore, though my preference (whether 28-, 16-, 20- or 12-bore) is for 30in tubes for most game-shooting over-and-unders. A 30in gun is rarely wrong. As for 12-bores, I would say 7½lb is about right for a gun intended for field use, and something around 8lb for an all-round clay gun – possibly more with 32in barrels.

The PTP model, fully London made from its inception, was first seen in 2018 as a 12-bore, in 2019 as a 20-bore and in 2021 as a 28-bore. Purdey has put great efforts into its hi-tech production capability at the Felgate Mews factory in Hammersmith from which both PTP and Sporter models emerge (the production of the Sporter was moved there in 2022). This complements bench-based gunmaking (Purdey still takes on apprentices in the traditional manner).

In the meantime, the test PTP is one of a growing range of Purdey over-and-unders built on trigger-plate actions (the firm continues to make true sidelocks too). The gun is available in 12-, 20-, 16- or 28-bore with barrels from 26in to 32in, fixed choke or Teagued. There are all sorts of options: coin finish or colour case hardening; double-trigger (£1,200 extra); solid or ventilated rib; automatic or manual safety; plain or chequered wood; butt or leather-covered pad. (Read more reviews of Purdey shotguns here.)

The test gun is a demonstrator for the standard-model PTP, which has a base price now of £96,000 including VAT. Purdey is also offering a special Limited Edition PTP with a bottom line of £138,000. This has unique engraving combining scroll and a bespoke bird scene to the belly.

The test gun impressed in all departments. There is no question that it is expensive but it feels right and is impeccably engineered and finished. All the things that you would expect to be correct are: the balance, barrel weight, stock form, mechanical function. The trigger-blade is beautifully shaped, ditto the beetlebacked and positive safety (near perfect in action), and the release catch for the trigger unit is particularly efficient too.

What of the 28-bore as a cartridge? I once spent two seasons shooting driven game only with a 28-bore and did not feel undergunned; I stuck to an ounce of Lyalvale or Winchester 6s, kept to a sensible ceiling of about 35 yards (a good high bird) and much enjoyed myself. The gun always surprised in how well it shot with ½ choke. I remain an enthusiast for the 28-bore because it is so ballistically efficient. You need to find the right cartridge and chokes, though.

Technical

This Purdey is built on a trigger-plate action originally adopted by the gunmaker in its Sporter model, made in association with Perugini & Visini (P&V) and first appearing in 2006. The P&V gun itself was inspired by the Perazzi MX8 (Messrs Perugini and Visini had worked for Perazzi). Unlike the MX8, the London-made PTP boasted demi-bloc barrels (the over-and-under equivalent of chopper lump). Sideplates increased scope for decoration and added central weight. As with the Sporter, the PTP carries on with Woodward-type stud-pin hinging, Boss-style draws and wedges amidships, and primary bolting where radiused protrusions either side of the bottom chamber engage in corresponding slots in the action face locked down by the main H-bolt. The PTP 28-bore, built on its own dedicated action, arrived in 2021. This PTP, like the Perazzi MX8, had a quick-detachable lock mechanism. There is also a 16-bore PTP (but not a 16-bore Sporter).

Shooting impressions

The PTP 28-bore felt steady between the hands with a balance about ½in forward of the hinge. Even with 28in barrels it pointed well, thanks to the narrow but excellent 6.7mm-5mm rib. A pleasantly tapered comb and full but open-radiused and slim, capped grip were comfortable. No cocking of the wrist is required to achieve purchase, and depth and proportion are right. The fore-end is elegantly slim too and ergonomically efficient. As this was a demonstrator, the stock – usually entirely bespoke – had a length of pull of 15¼in with drop of 1½in and 2in and cast of ¼in at heel and ⅜in at toe (measurements that most will manage). The test gun, without obvious vice, broke everything thrown at it. Trigger-pulls were crisp, felt recoil was modest. It is all well sorted. I would like to try 30in and 32in 20-bores too but this would certainly do in the meantime!