Our September number features a wild grey partridge day at Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders, a twist on the traditional day at Swinton Park, famous sporting dogs of the past and an article on the huntsmen and their love of horticulture. We also take to the high seas in search of shipwrecks and learn how to bring a monster up from the deep. We commemorate the Liberty and Livelihood March in 2002 and discover the modern-day chatelaines and the stately homes they manage.