October 2025

The October issue of The Field sees the season get underway with a bang with high days on the hill. It is brimming with carefully curated, exclusive content, the very best sporting articles and guides to ensure you’re perfectly suited and booted for a day’s sport. We’re on the peg with reports from Ardtaraig in the Highlands where Sam Rickitt enjoys partridge that fly like grouse, while Sir Johnny Scott reports from Goodbent, a moor that has given many novice guns their first taste of grouse shooting.

Adrian Dangar is in search of an elusive red stag on the Graythwaite estate, and Polly Portwin spends a day filled with thrills, spills and laughter trail hunting with the Waveney & Norfolk Harriers.

A sumptuously appointed but practical sporting bolthole is where we’d all like to retreat after a day in the field; we take a peek inside the perfect shoot lodge. Felix Petit walks us through field-worthy footwear, while Neil Cross celebrates the timeless versatility of the shooting suit and Rosie Macdonald examines the resurgence of the tie, especially among young shots.

Small is beautiful – and nimble and versatile – says Charlie Flindt in paying homage to Ford’s iconic blue tractor. We have the Church to thank for a whole host of alcoholic drinks, explains Gabriel Stone. A 19th-century craze for collecting ferns had an impact that went beyond the botanical – Martyn Baguley finds out how.

We interview Downton Abbey creator Sir Julian Fellowes, round up recharging sporting stays and explain why manners maketh the gundog. Plus, all your favourites and much, much more.