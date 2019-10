Pheasants, with style – traditional friends’ days on old shoots;

Driven capercaillie in the Scottish glens – what it was like, by the men who did it;

Light shotgun loads: best for most game? – Why many of us should consider 1oz of No 7s;

Christmas presents that will delight – we pick the perfect gifts for country people;

Hunting in secret smuggler country – the East Cornwall’s meet at du Maurier’s Jamaica Inn;

and much, much more…