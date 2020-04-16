Tales of the riverbank – how to best those slippery customers with the right fly;

The attack on lead shot – why shooting bodies have jumped the gun;

Modern master gun engravers – turning decoration into high art;

Flying falcons from horseback – Dartmoor’s crows get a nasty surprise;

The catchers on the Wye – when a haul of eels could buy a house;

The dukedoms of hazard – no matter how grand, some titles remain toxic;

Making a bigger splash – gundogs’ spectacular water retrieves;

and much, much more…