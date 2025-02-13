March 2025

March’s issue of The Field is sure to set tails wagging across the land: it’s our gundog special packed with carefully curated, original canine content. Eleanor Doughty explores the challenges and rewards of working a mixed pack, while David Tomlinson explains why gundog day is always the busiest at Crufts. Lucy Higginson goes back to the classroom and learns that schools across the land are enlisting the services of dogs to help with everything from easing anxiety to accompanying prospective parents and pupils on tours. And if speed is your bag, look no further than lure coursing and the thrill of the chase it offers. The March issue also sees the launch of our 2025 Top Dog Awards, celebrating and recognising how canine companions – be they working labs or laps – enrich our lives.

We report from a Dorset shoot with conservation as its cornerstone where camaraderie and challenging wild sport rule supreme. Matt Clark rounds up his pick of workhorse guns that punch above their weight, getting the job done in style without breaking the bank. From Spain via the Amazon to Tibet – John Bailey rates some of the most thrilling hidden fishing spots the globe has to offer for those game enough. Mary Skipworth enjoys a day with the RAC Beagles and the students that are up with the larks to manage the pack, while Sir Johnny Scott remembers a showman of the hunting world: the legendary Johnny O’Shea.

Enjoyed SAS Rogue Heroes? Robin Ashcroft goes back to the winter of 1942-1943 and the challenges faced by the British Special Forces. Madeleine Silver says the more the merrier: why racing syndicates offer the highs and lows of racehorse ownership and a fraction of the cost but with a ready-made social life thrown in. Sam Rickitt digs into the pork pie, exploring how a picnic favourite became a sporting staple, while Gabriel Stone hails the farmwashing fightback and what we can all do to back British farmers. England Rugby star Tom Croft on his love of stalking and much, much more.