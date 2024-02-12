We are delighted to announce the launch of The Field Top Dog Awards, in association with Skinner's dog food

The Field is delighted to announce the launch of the Top Dog Awards 2024, held in association with Skinner’s. The Awards are set out to search for not only the best gundog (and non-gundog breeds) who can retrieve with excellence or show promise in the field but for our other canine companions too. From the terrier to the precocious puppy, dedicated assistance dogs to courageous service dogs, The Field’s Top Dog Awards are open to all canine creeds. There are 10 categories to enter, which will be judged by a combination of our expert panel and a public vote.

Two categories are looking specifically for exceptional images that capture the character of our four-legged favourites: Best Working Dog Photograph and Best Puppy Photograph. Whether it is a joyful yomp across the fields on an early spring day, a lazy Sunday afternoon in front of the fire, an eager presence on the peg or a patient one on the riverbank, our dogs form the backbone of our sporting and non-sporting lives. We all have the stories we want to share about them. It might be the labrador who was despatched for a retrieve and found waiting on the gun bus, the spaniel who stole the sausages at elevenses, the terrier who raised the alarm when their owner was taken ill, or the rescue dog who is now the family linchpin. From hound to heeler, lurcher to labrador and cocker to Clumber, we want to hear all about them.

To enter your own dog or to nominate another dog please click this link or visit https://www.futureevents.uk/topdogawards and fill out the form.

THE TOP DOG AWARDS CATEGORIES

Best Retrieve (spaniel, labrador or pointer)

A retrieve considered perfect or outstanding given particularly challenging or unusual conditions.

Best Retrieve (all other breeds)

A perfect retrieve or one considered outstanding in challenging or unusual conditions completed by breeds other than spaniels, labradors or pointers.

Most Promising Newcomer

An example of exemplary work from a gundog breed in its first season working.

Best Family Dog

A dog of any breed that has proved itself the ultimate all-round, child-friendly family pet.

Best Rehomed Dog

A dog of any breed that has thrived after being rehomed. Please state the rehoming charity/rescue the dog came from.

Best Puppy Photograph

An image featuring any dog breed that best encapsulates the appeal and cheekiness of puppies.

Best Working Dog Photograph

A picture that captures a working dog doing its job brilliantly and loving life.

Naughtiest Dog

A dog of any breed with a nose for trouble and misadventure.

Ex-Service Dog Award

An Armed Forces, Border Force, police or fire and rescue service dog of any breed that has performed its duties in exemplary fashion and is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Best Assistance Dog

A dog, of any breed, whose owner’s life is enhanced by the assistance it provides. Please supply details of the charity that trained the dog.

THE PRIZE

Each category winner will receive 15kg of any dog food in Skinner’s range, a box of 12 energy bars and six packs of Skinner’s wet food with the option of chicken, lamb, salmon or a mix of all three. All winners and their superstar dogs will be invited to an awards ceremony and also be featured in the magazine.

HOW TO ENTER OR NOMINATE

Entries can be made on behalf of your own dog or you may nominate another dog in any of the categories. Contact details for the nominee will be required.

Send in an account explaining why the dog deserves to win the category. All entries must be accompanied by a photograph of the dog.

Entries close on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

THE JUDGING PANEL

Alexandra Henton

The Editor of The Field is often accompanied by a fox-red labrador or the family Jack Russell terrier. Every summer the canine ranks swell to accommodate hound puppies at walk: surely a shoo-in for the ‘naughtiest’ laurels. “Days spent in the field, and those at home, are made by our four-legged companions. I’m delighted that we are recognising their many merits in our Top Dog Awards and look forward to judging the entries.”

David Tomlinson

David Tomlinson writes The Field’s Sporting Dog column. He has shot over, photographed or worked with almost every gundog breed in Britain, from Clumbers to Chesapeakes, springers to spinoni. “Judging these awards is great fun, as it gives a heart-warming reminder of just how much canine companionship means to so many people.”

Ben Skinner

Ben Skinner joined the family business, Skinner’s, in 2021 and has helped the company grow to help provide dogs of all walks of life with the best dry and wet food to aid them in their daily activities. “It has been a pleasure involving myself in all aspects of the family business. Starting on the ‘factory floor’, as my father did, was an extremely humbling and rewarding experience. I spend my time in Suffolk accompanied by two lovely (and sometimes ‘naughty’) black labradors. It is a privilege to be judging The Field’s Top Dog Awards. It promises to be a fantastic competition, and I look forward to seeing the high-quality and entertaining entrants.”

SKINNER’S

Skinner’s is delighted to be supporting The Field’s Top Dog Awards in its inaugural year. Being one of the oldest heritage pet food brands in the UK (established in 1688) and still family-run, there are strong synergies between Skinner’s and The Field. We enjoy supporting many dog-related events all over the UK, and The Field’s Top Dog Awards are no exception. We are immensely privileged to be supporting this event and would like to wish the competitors the best of luck.

