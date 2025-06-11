The Field’s July issue is a bumper, double edition as it also includes our third Field Junior, a stand-alone magazine aimed at readers aged eight to 16 years old. It is packed with everything from air rifles, fishing for trout, survival skills, Fieldy gap years, polo, quizzes and much, much more.

The main issue celebrates the call of a wild summer. In addition to our essential preview of this year’s Game Fair, which ensures you don’t miss anything at this flagship countryside gathering, we’re showcasing stalking, spearfishing and smoking.

Tobias Coe takes a deep dive into the world of spearfishing – a popular, thrilling route to a sustainable supper. Rob Williams obtains his Deer Stalking Certificate Level 1 and explains why this course is a must for a would-be stalker, while Miles Malone experiences a stalker’s breakfast, cooked fresh, straight from the hill. Who doesn’t enjoy smoked meat? Tom Godber-Ford Moore lifts the lid on the perfect, easy smoke.

Mild days, driving home in the light and shooting in shirt sleeves; Jonathan Irby celebrates the joys of early-season days. Meanwhile, Mat Manning goes back to basics with shooting rabbits for the pot with an airgun. Rosie Nickerson explains why nothing beats a sporting godparent, and Tessa Waugh is under starter’s orders in the fast, furious and fun world of inter-hunt relays. Plus, we’ve the unexpectedly wild side of party island Ibiza and an interview with wild food influencer Thomas Straker.

That and much, much more…

