This month we celebrate our sporting summer.

Game Chef, Tom Godber-Ford Moore, is foraging for seafood on the Cornish rocks. Jono Irby’s shares his insider knowledge in our ultimate guide to mastering the charity clay shoot, Neil Cross discusses the Devon salmon which is wonderfully illustrated by Robin Armstrong and an enthusiastic puppy walker reveals why he takes on a calamitous couple of hounds each year. There is also whippet racing, the history of military polo, where to bag the best beach huts, a celebration of The Open and the best sporting country houses for hire plus much more.