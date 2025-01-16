February 2025

The Field’s February issue is all about adventure, exploration and new frontiers. Our cover star is Westley Richards’ breathtaking ‘First Spear’ double rifle. Matt Clark visits the makers’ Birmingham site and declares the ‘First Spear’ a triumph of creativity and technical ability. Alexandra Henton crosses the Channel for an exceptional English driven shoot in the heart of French partridge country to put the new Browning through its paces, as Steven McGonigal explores the age-old ceremonies observed by European hunters that honour the deep connection between humans, the land and quarry.

Adam Hart follows in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, RAF hero Frank Griffiths, whose youth spent wildfowling on the Dee helped him survive the Second World War. Madeleine Silver celebrates the plucky few that have overcome the odds this season to complete the Macnab Challenge. Rory Knight Bruce heads north with the RS Surtees Society as it joins the Fitzwilliam (Milton) for a weekend of sport and hospitality that represents the best of hunting past and present.

Further afield, we’ve got bonefishing in Belize and a photographic safari from Botswana’s iconic Chobe Game Lodge. Alexandra Tolstoy journeys through the spectacular and untamed wilderness of Kyrgyzstan on horseback, as Sir Johnny Scott looks back at the life of legendary big-game hunter, conservationist and champion of Africa Denys Finch Hatton.

Opera superstar Dame Kiri Te Kanawa tells Daniel Pembrey why she’s so at home in the sporting field, as Countryside Alliance chair Nick Herbert reflects on 20 years since the Hunting Act came into force and the lessons our world must learn to prevent history repeating itself.

Plus we’ve the latest field kit, cookery, gundogs, gardening, travel, gun reviews and all your usual favourites.