December 2025

It’s that time of year again: when The Field’s famous Christmas number wings its way to homes across the land, heralding the countdown to yuletide celebrations. It’s packed with festive sport, including Rory Knight Bruce reporting from the spectacular Endsleigh shoot where superlative birds and Santa hats were the order of the day. Janet Menzies joins the friends and family of Georgie Campbell at Heythrop Park for a shoot to raise funds for the foundation set up in the late event rider’s memory, as Sam Carlisle embarks on the ‘Suffolk Grand Slam’: five deer species on a stalking day more about stewardship than trophies.

After 255 Seasons, Octavia Pollock joins the friends and followers of the Pendle Forest and Craven bidding a fond farewell to this historic hunt, while Tessa Waugh enjoys testing trails and festive hospitality on a day with the Morpeth. Colin Brazier remembers Sir Roger Scruton’s passion for following hounds and reveals the life-changing impact of reading the late philosopher’s On Hunting, as Sir Johnny Scott looks at the life of Victorian author and hunting authority George John Whyte-Melville.

We delve into the angling diaries of Robert Bainbridge: a Yorkshire sportsman from the 19th century whose life spent on the river offers lessons for our times. Meanwhile, Eleanor Doughty finds that, whatever the breed, a keeper’s four-legged friend remains an indefatigable companion in changing times.

Is a bracing walk your bag, a family shoot the annual tradition or do you skip the country for the beach? The Field offers you an essential guide to help you identify your Boxing Day tribe. For those brimming with energy and dedication, how about training for biathlon? Felix Petit explains the demands and history of this alpine event combining endurance skiing and pinpoint shooting.

Rupert Uloth champions Brussels sprouts, an oft-maligned vegetable enjoying a culinary revival, while Roger Field proposes a toast to the uplifting experience of drinking from antique glass.

We speak to actor Nigel Havers about his love of the countryside, passion for eating game and affection for panto, while Graham Downing extols the skill and tradition of bellringers and Matthew Dennison examines bestiaries of the Middle Ages – colourful compendia of fantastic beasts.

This and all your favourites including sporting artists, cookery, gundogs, the best kit and much, much more.