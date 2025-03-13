Conservation is front and centre in our April issue. We’ve got Joe Dimbleby on an innovative relocation project on Northern estates that aims to expand the range of the enigmatic black grouse, while David Tomlinson celebrates the elusive but captivating common snipe and Mike Swan champions the Purdey Awards: the gold standard of conservation and now open for entries.

Charlotte Reather visits Gatcombe where The Princess Royal’s Suffolk horses are pulling their weight working on the estate and Graham Downing extols the highs of lowland stalking south of the Border.

A consistent mount is essential to being a first-class shot: Michael Yardley explains why and shows you how. We must let chalkstreams breathe, says Charles Rangeley-Wilson who insists we need to rethink riverkeeping. Will Cursham tells us why hound packs disbanding is nothing new, delving into the past for some colourful and notable examples.

Mary Skipwith speaks to Lord Hertford about his award-winning commitment to conservation on the Ragley estate. Neil Cross spends the day with the last oystermen on the River Fal, and Madeleine Silver takes an indulgent peek at life’s spoiling luxuries that don’t cost a penny.

All this and all your favourites, including art and antiques, travel, gundogs, the very best new sporting kit, cookery and our Field testers.