The Field's selection of the very best properties on the market in Dorset and Hampshire including scenic coastal properties

The Field selects the best properties in Dorset and Hampshire on sale now. From waterside townhouses to Victorian properties, there is plenty of scope for the Field reader.

THE HOTTEST PROPERTIES IN DORSET AND HAMPSHIRE RIGHT NOW

LIMEKILN HOUSE

EAST CHALDON, WAREHAM, DORSET

This property is up a farm road with a bridleway from the house that leads through the valley down to the Jurassic Coast at Durdle Door. Limekiln House, originally part of the Weld estate and extended over the years, has five bedrooms and is a short walk from the village of East Chaldon. The plot is just under an acre, with a patio area and a cedar summerhouse.

Agent: Domvs

Tel: 01929 555300

Offers over £1.25 million

PRIORY QUAY

CHRISTCHURCH, DORSET

This waterside townhouse is being sold along with a beach hut on Mudeford Spit and a speedboat. They can be bought separately or as a package. The three-bedroom house comes with a mooring accessed from the ground-floor terrace and the property is a short walk from Christchurch town centre. The fully fitted hut can be used for overnight stays for most of the year.

Agent: Denisons

Tel: 01202 484748

Guide price: £1.7 million for the whole

HORTON FARM

THREE LEGGED CROSS, WIMBORNE, DORSET

Horton Farm is a five-bedroom property with wooden double-glazed windows and underfloor heating. It comes with extensive equestrian facilities, including a yard, stables, an outdoor arena, 43 acres of paddocks and planning for a show jumping arena. There is also a double-storey barn, with potential to be converted into holiday cottages, and a detached office building.

Agent: Fox Grant

Tel: 01722 782727

Guide price: £2.5 million

HAY PLACE

BINSTED, ALTON, HAMPSHIRE

At the heart of this estate within the South Downs National Park is a Victorian brick-and- stone eight-bedroom house. There is a range of Victorian agricultural buildings in a courtyard. Currently a car port, a shoot room and a large barn for entertaining, the buildings have planning permission for conversion into four residential units. There are also four cottages and 569 acres of arable land, woodland and pasture.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01962 857441

Guide price: £12.5 million

THE OLD CUSTOMS WATCH HOUSE

BATH SQUARE, OLD PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE

This was a customs house from the early 1700s until the 1970s and sits at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour. The kitchen/dining room was formerly the boat house, with the original oar racks still in place, while hammock hooks remain on the beams of the drawing room. The house comes with a jetty and an observation hut.

Agent: Fry & Kent

Tel: 023 9235 5366

Guide price: £3.25 million

SWAMPTON HOUSE

ST MARY BOURNE, ANDOVER, HAMPSHIRE

A Grade II-listed property, Swampton House, four miles from Whitchurch, dates from the early 18th century and has five bedrooms. Features include an inglenook fireplace in the drawing room, while French doors lead from the sitting room to the terrace. The gardens take in the Bourne Rivulet, with the river crossed by two bridges, and there is also a summerhouse and a kitchen garden.

Agent: Myddelton & Major

Tel: 01264 316000

Guide price: £1.15 million