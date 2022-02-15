Six spectacular south west properties for sale now

The Field's selection of the best south west properties in Devon that includes historic homes set in spectacular countryside

The Field selects the very best properties on the market in Devon now. From nearby coastlines to magnificent histories and careful restorations, our pick features a 19th century Dartmoor house and a cottage along the Salcombe sea wall with fantastic views across the estuary.

For more of the best properties on the market for rural types now, see The Field’s property section.

SIX SPECTACULAR DEVON PROPERTIES FOR SALE NOW

WOODBRIDGE FARM

Farway, Colyton

This is a three-bedroom, detached, Grade II* period former farmhouse thought to date back to the mid 16th century. Its period features include beams, plank and muntin screening, a Bath stone fireplace, window seats and a turret staircase. It is situated in just under an acre with a further eight acres of pasture available by separate negotiation. The property has been in the same farming family for more than 100 years.

Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt

Tel: 01404 46222

Guide price: £825,000

PLYMTREE MANOR

Plymtree, Cullompton

Plymtree Manor is a seven-bedroom Grade-II* William and Mary house with Flemish bond brick elevations. There is a range of outbuildings, including a coach house and stables, with three loose boxes and a tack room. The gardens extend round the house, with wildflower gardens, a rose garden and a walled garden. There are also paddocks and an orchard, with the land extending to nearly nine acres in total.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01392 229405

Offers in excess of £2.5m

TUCKERS

Victoria Quay, Salcombe

This is a two-bedroom, 19th-century fisherman’s cottage along the Salcombe sea wall with views across the estuary. The property has a south-facing front terrace garden and the sitting room has large sliding doors to the terrace overlooking the water. Tuckers is currently run as a holiday rental. There are sandy beaches either side of the estuary and a passenger ferry to East Portlemouth and South Sands.

Agent: Luscombe Maye

Tel: 01548 843593

Offers in excess of £825,000

HAYTOWN

Sampford Spiney, Yelverton

This is a 19th-century Dartmoor house, which has been extensively renovated and updated. The four-bedroom property comes with a detached barn, part of which has been converted into a home office. The open-plan kitchen has folding doors onto the terrace, which is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Haytown has an acre of gardens with an orchard and stream and is within Dartmoor National Park.

Agent: Mansbridge & Balment

Tel: 01822 855055

Offers in excess of £995,000

THE GARDEN HOUSE

Horse Lane, Shaldon

The Garden House is a modern, quirky, shell-shaped home with four bedrooms. It has a domed, circular entrance hall

and spiral staircase. At the end of the

garden a path leads down to Ness Cove beach. The property is situated between the Botanical Gardens and Ness Lawns, offering estuary and coastal views. There are landscaped gardens and a courtyard. Shaldon is 16 miles from Exeter.

Agent: Bradleys

Tel: 01626 873757

Guide price: £1.45m

COOMBE BROOK

Lower Dawlish Water, Dawlish

This is a six-bedroom, Grade II-listed house in a rural hamlet on the edge of Ashcombe Forest less than two miles from the coast. It is a three-storey property with rendered, colour-washed elevations, a slate roof and wooden casement windows. The two main reception rooms have marble fireplaces, bay French windows, wooden shutters and exposed stained floorboards. The garden is bordered by a brook.

Agent: Fraser & Wheeler

Tel: 01626 862379

Guide price: £800,000