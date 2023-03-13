We list the six best properties with ponds on the market

If you enjoy gazing at lily pads with frogs atop them or perhaps dipping your feet in water when the weather gets too hot then these properties with ponds are worth a look.

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES WITH PONDS

HIGHER COOMBE FARM

EAST ALLINGTON, DEVON

Higher Coombe Farm is a 17th-century, four-bedroom farmhouse in the South Hams about five miles from the coast. It comes with 18 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland, including three large ponds, one of which is used for swimming. A feature of the property is the conservatory off the kitchen with views over the water and gardens. There is also a two-storey, two-bedroom barn conversion.

Agent: Luscombe Maye

Tel: 01548 800175

Guide price: £1.99m

ELDON MOOR FARM

NEWTON AYCLIFFE, COUNTY DURHAM

This is the sale of just under 220 acres of land at Eldon Moor Farm between Newton Aycliffe and Shildon, about eight miles south of Durham. The land, divided naturally into two blocks and with good access, is pastureland and includes four ponds of varying sizes. These are naturally stocked with trout and perch, and currently let on an informal basis to the local angling association.

Agent: GSC Grays

Tel: 01642 710742

Guide price: £1.91m

THE CLOTH HALL

SMARDEN, KENT

The Cloth Hall is a five-bedroom, Grade II*-listed country house. It is surrounded by more than four acres of landscaped gardens, which include a barn and two cottages, all detached from the main house and currently let as holiday homes. The zoned gardens contain ponds and a productive kitchen garden with Chardonnay grape vines. There is also a swimming pool with a pavilion.

Agent: Hamptons

Tel: 01892 640316

Guide price: £4m

BLEACH GREEN FARM

A LU M WATERS, NEW BRANCEPETH, COUNTY DURHAM

This is a three-bedroom stone-built farmhouse with an annexe and outbuildings. The gardens and grounds – 17 acres in total – include a raised water-lily pond. The property dates from 1764 and has a mix of original and modern features. There are two paddocks, one of which is planted as an orchard with more than 30 fruit trees. The farm has fishing rights to the River Deerness.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £1.2m

ST MARGARET’S PRIORY

HIGHTOWN GREEN, RATTLESDEN, SUFFOLK

A four-bedroom, Grade II-listed house, the property includes part of the original moat and a large pond with a small island. Features of the house are heavy timbering and an Elizabethan chimney piece. There is also a one-bedroom annexe with a kitchen, a range of workshops and stores, while the grounds include ancient trees and a kitchen garden.

Agent: Bedfords

Tel: 01284 769999

Guide price: £1.2m

THE OLD DUKE’S HEAD

BUCKLAND, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

A thatched Grade II-listed property dating from the mid-17th century, The Old Duke’s Head, as the name suggests originally an inn, has five bedrooms and five reception rooms. The gardens run to 11/4 acres, including a large pond with a wooden boardwalk across it, a summer house, a hard tennis court and a triple garage with a home gym. The village of Buckland is four miles from Tring station.

Agent: Nash Partnership

Tel: 01442 820420

Guide price: £1.85m

