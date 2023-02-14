We round up the six best properties on the market that are within a 15 minutes drive to a racecourse. What more could you want?

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES NEAR RACECOURSES

RIVER COTTAGE

STRATFORD -UPON-AVON, WARWICKSHIRE

River Cottage is two miles from Stratford-upon- Avon Racecourse. The property sits on the banks of the River Avon and comes with 240ft of waterside frontage. The house has five bedrooms and four reception rooms and has been extensively refurbished. The gardens extend to just under 1/3 of an acre, with a mix of lawns and herbaceous borders as well as a paved seating area.

Agent: Vaughan Reynolds

Tel: 01789 292659

Guide price: £2 million

HUNTINGDON ROAD

BRAMPTON, HUNTINGDON, CAMBRIDGESHIRE

This is a six-bedroom Victorian villa with views over Hinchingbrooke Country Park lakes. Three miles from Huntingdon Racecourse, the house has six bedrooms and four reception rooms. The property has grounds of 2/3 of an acre, with the front enclosed by stone walling. There is also an ornamental pond, a variety of established trees and a former grass tennis court.

Agent: Peter Lane & Partners

Tel: 01480 414800

Guide price: £1 million

WEST MAINS OF HUNTINGTOWER

PERTH, TAYSIDE

Close to Perth Racecourse, this is an eight-bedroom period country house to the west of Perth. It comes with two cottages, outbuildings and gardens. The grounds extend to just under 41/2 acres, with an orchard and a walled garden as well as a paddock and a copse. The outbuildings include a traditional stone barn that could be converted, subject to planning.

Agent: Rettie & Co

Tel: 0131 220 4160

Offers over £1.5 million

PORTLAND TOWERS

STONEYGATE, LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE

Portland Towers is close to Leicester Racecourse and is on the market for the first time in more than 40 years. It is a Victorian property, built in 1860 and sitting in just over 1/2 an acre of land. Features of the four-bedroom house include original stone flooring, sash windows and open fireplaces. The gardens wrap round the house with a courtyard, patio areas and an orchard.

Agent: James Sellicks

Tel: 01162 854554

Guide price: £1.1 million

UNDERWOOD HALL

WESTLEY WATERLESS, NEWMARKET, SUFFOLK

This is a nine-bedroom country house near Newmarket Racecourse. The property comes with just over 20 acres of land, including gardens, mature woodland and a former golf course. There is also a Grade II-listed detached barn in the sale. Underwood Hall forms part of a larger estate and has been in the same family ownership for more than 100 years.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01223 347178

Guide price: £3.95 million

BROWETTS

CRIMSCOTE, WARWICKSHIRE

Browetts is a Grade II-listed house on the edge of the hamlet of Crimscote, 15 minutes from Stratford-upon-Avon Racecourse. The four-bedroom property dates from the 1700s and comes with nearly two acres of land, including gardens, an ancient pond and a small brook. There is also a south-facing terrace with a Cotswold stone wall, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Agent: Butler Sherborn

Tel: 01451 830731

Guide price: £1.1 million