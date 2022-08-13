The Field's selection of the best south west properties in North-East England and North Yorkshire that includes historic homes set in spectacular countryside

The Field selects the very best properties on the market in North Yorkshire and north-east England now. From former vicarages to traditional stone barns, our pick covers all areas.

Six of the best properties on sale in North-East England & North Yorkshire

HAWKWELL HEAD BARN

IRESHOPEBURN, BISHOP AUCKLAND, COUNTY DURHAM

Hawkwell Head Barn is a traditional stone barn, with planning permission to be converted into a three-bedroom house, including the creation of an access road for the barn from the main road. The property comes with just under six acres of land, with views across the Weardale Valley. The barn is 14 miles from Wolsingham and 22 miles from Barnard Castle.

Agent: H&H Land & Estates

Tel: 0191 370 8530

Guide price: £295,000

THE OLD VICARAGE

HUNSTANWORTH, STANHOPE, COUNTY DURHAM

This Grade II listed former vicarage has an array of period features, including sash windows and stone fireplaces. There is also a coach house, which could be converted to provide further accommodation, subject to planning. The property is situated in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has views of the Derwent Valley and Northumberland fells.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Offers over £1.2 million

CINDRA HOW FARM

GREWELTHORPE, RIPON, NORTH YORKSHIRE

Cindra How Farm sits on the edge of Grewelthorpe Moor in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It comes with 103 acres, including meadows, upland pastures and eight acres of natural woodland. There is an opportunity to extend the two-bedroom farmhouse into the adjoining granary. It has a range of barns and agricultural buildings.

Agent: GSC Grays

Tel: 01423 590500

Guide price: £1.1 million

THE OLD VICARAGE

OVINGHAM, PRUDHOE, NORTHUMBERLAND

This is a Grade II* listed vicarage in a village on the north bank of the Tyne, with terraced gardens running down to the river. The six-bedroom property has a high stone wall boundary and gated entrance, leading through to a private courtyard. Features include a large kitchen, breakfast and dining room, 17th-century beams, nave-shaped windows and a conservatory garden room.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 0191 223 3500

Guide price: £1.4 million

THE OLD RECTORY

WHALTON, MORPETH, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Old Rectory is a Grade II* listed home dating back to medieval times. Built from Northumbrian stone with an L-shaped footprint, the property has seven bedrooms. There is a wine cellar with a vaulted ceiling, while the mature grounds extend to just under 11/2 acres and include both a walled garden and kitchen garden, as well as a stable block and outbuildings.

Agent: Paton & Co

Tel: 01896 809200

Guide price: £1.5 million

DISSINGTON OLD FARM

MEDBURN, PONTELAND, NORTHUMBERLAND

A traditional Northumbrian farmhouse, Dissington Old Farm comes with two acres of gardens and enclosed paddocks, and a Grade II listed barn. It retains many original features, including sash windows, exposed stonework and arches and wooden floorboards. The property has five bedrooms and the old byre has been converted into a garden room with accommodation above.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 0191 223 3500

Guide price: £1.75 million