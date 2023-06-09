We round up the six best properties with tennis courts on the market.

From Victorian halls to former orangeries, all these properties have one thing in common: tennis courts. Since summers are rarely spent inside these courts should provide the perfect excuse to get out and hit a ball.

PROPERTIES WITH TENNIS COURTS

DOWNE HALL

DOWNE, KENT

This Victorian property dates back to 1874 and has been restored while retaining many of its period features. Accommodation runs to nearly 6,700sq ft over three floors and six bedrooms. There is a tennis court with woodland beyond and a swimming pool. The grounds include a range of trees, while there is also a kitchen garden and an orchard together with terracing ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Agent: Hamptons

Tel: 01732 430290

Guide price: £4.25m

STEVENTON HOUSE

STEVENTON, BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE

Steventon House, a Grade II-listed six-bedroom Georgian property, was built in 1810 by Jane Austen’s brother Edward. The house has been refurbished and period features include high ceilings and fireplaces with decorative stone and carved wood surrounds. The house has a tennis court and a walled garden with a swimming pool. A coach house and a cottage are also included in the sale.

Agents: Savills and Knight Frank

Tel: 020 7409 8885 and 020 3869 4758

Guide price: £8.5m

THE ORANGERY

NORTHWICK PARK, BLOCKLEY, GLOUCESTERSHIRE

A William and Mary Grade II*-listed former orangery within Northwick Park, which lies within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A feature of the four-bedroom property is the 56ft drawing room, while the private garden includes a sunken terrace with box hedging. There are also 35 acres of shared park gardens, including tennis courts and a swimming pool.

Agent: Hayman-Joyce

Tel: 01608 651188

Guide price: £1.5m

GASKYNS

SLINFOLD, HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX

The main house is a Grade II-listed, 15th-century, black-and-white timber-frame property with a Horsham stone roof. There is direct access on to the South Downs Way, and Gaskyns is packed with sporting amenities including a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and equestrian facilities that consist of an indoor arena and 12 stables. There are 88 acres of land in total, including paddocks.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3869 4758

Guide price: £7.95m

HAWKWELL GRANGE

HAWKWELL, STAMFORDHAM, NORTHUMBERLAND

This is a five-bedroom 1920s country house together with just over 12 acres. The land includes gardens, a hard tennis court, stabling and paddocks. There is also a detached two-bedroom bungalow in the sale as well as a timber-built stable block with five loose boxes and a tack room. The landscaped gardens have garden rooms, seating areas and terraces.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 01912 233500

Guide price: £1.79m

FORD HOUSE

WANGFORD, SUFFOLK

Ford House, three miles from the Suffolk coast at Southwold, is mostly Georgian but with Queen Anne origins. It stands in 3 1/2 acres of lawned gardens, including a hard tennis court, a garden room, a vegetable garden and a range of outbuildings. An area of lawn has been left wild to encourage wildlife and there is also a large south-facing patio for outdoor dining.

Agent: Durrants

Tel: 01502 723292

Guide price: £1.27m