Discover the best gunmakers at the World Gunmakers’ Evening

Visit The Armoury House for the World Gunmakers' Evening (9 November 2022) to meet and greet gunmakers and get a feel for the personality and handling of the guns too



Find out all you need to know about the 2022 World Gunmakers’ Evening, designed to be a one-stop-shop for the best gunmakers worldwide.

With the advent of the new season these tips will ensure your first drive goes off with a bang. The right sort of bang. The Field’s pheasant shooting tips are the best advice on pheasant shooting you will find.

Forget the spa — spending a day in the field among like-minded companions with a ladies’ syndicate is a serious tonic and a great way to make new friends, says Mary Skipwith.

WORLD GUNMAKERS’ EVENING 2022

There can be few readers of The Field who have never, while consuming the pages of the latest issue, allowed their idle mind to drift into an alternate reality where they down tools and devote themselves to visiting the top gunmakers from all over the world before they configure their very own bespoke shotgun or rifle.

The daydream sees you spending months drifting in and out of plush showrooms, browsing oak cabinets, sipping lattes in leather chairs and speaking with craftsmen until you finally sign on the dotted line. This fantasy road trip allows you to meet and greet the actual gunmakers, get a feel for the personality of the brand and, of course, handle the guns themselves.

The reality for most of us is sadly quite different. Modern life means we are time poor, so the idea of visiting multiple gunmakers in person will not be remotely possible. Furthermore, for this particular transaction, online Zoom calls don’t quite cut it and leave us feeling robbed. For something like a shotgun or rifle, an old fashioned face-to-face meeting is needed. There is a simple solution to this quandary, however. Step forward World Gunmakers’ Evening, which is being held for one night only on Wednesday 9 November in London.

Originally founded in 2015, the repeatedly sold-out indoor tabletop event brings together the very best gunmakers and shooting brands from around the globe under one roof along with 500 guests for an elegant, intimate evening of canapés and champagne by upmarket restaurant Searcys.

Designed to be a one-stop-shop, confirmed gunmakers include James Purdey & Sons, William Evans, William Powell, John Dickson, Browning International, EJ Churchill, Stephen & Son as well as specialist auction houses Bonhams and Holts. Bannister Rods will be displaying their exquisitely engraved fishing reels and Fine Shooting Accessories will be showcasing their new range of leather gun cases.

This year, the headline sponsor is Whisky Partners who are at the forefront of cask ownership, bringing the practice into the 21st century and helping investors start and manage their portfolios. Other sponsors include INEOS Grenadier and James Hallam insurance brokers with the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust as the official charity for 2022.

Held in a brand new venue this year, The Armoury House is a listed 18th century manor house that’s home to The Honourable Artillery Company. The World Gunmakers’ Evening will be held in The Prince Consort Rooms, an impressive vaulted-ceiling former drill hall.

“We recognise what an important purchase a new gun is. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime purchase or you may be a collector, but either way it is vital to meet the people behind the brand. World Gunmakers’ Evening is a very special event that connects master craftsmen from around the globe with British buyers who may not otherwise meet face-to-face. From a guest’s perspective, there is no other event that offers the same opportunity for information gathering and networking,” said event director James Gower.

Tickets cost £120 each.

For more information, visit: worldgunmakers.com