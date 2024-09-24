For female shots looking for a sporting edge, The Field has curated a collection of guns that make compromising on fit and performance a thing of the past

With gunmakers now producing a range of shotguns for female shots, there is no reason for serious sporting Dianas to settle for anything less than perfection. Most standard guns were not designed with the female form in mind: many are too heavy and their measurements prevent the user from seeing the bird or clay clearly. Adjustments to the stock, barrels, trigger and grip give our selection of ladies’ guns below the edge; they are simply waiting to be swung with determined elegance. (Read Mike Yardley’s advice on managing felt recoil while shooting.)

Shotguns tailored to women

ATA Arms – SP Ladies Black Universal

A perfect entry-level option thanks to its price point, this gun is available in 12-bore with 28in or 30in barrels. The Turkish walnut used in the stock and fore-end is good and, at 6lb 2oz, the gun is incredibly light for a 12-bore. It has been designed with a negative toe on the pitch of the stock pad to provide a more comfortable shooting experience for women.

♦ RRP: £699 ♦ Tel: 01392 354854 ♦ Sportsman Gun Centre

Beretta – 686 Silver Pigeon I Vittoria

A specially modified ladies’ model of the bestselling Silver Pigeon I. Available in 12- and 20-bore with the option of 26in, 28in or 30in barrels, it features a custom stock suited to those of shorter stature. The action is decorated with refined engraving and the barrels have been steel proofed.

♦ RRP: from £1,950 ♦ Tel: 01489 579999 ♦ GMK

Blaser – F16 Game Intuition

The F16 Game Intuition is the ideal example of a shotgun that is tailored to the sporting woman. The specially shaped Monte Carlo stock provides optimum comfort. This gun is available in 12-bore, has barrels of 28in or 30in, and features a pistol grip and single trigger.

♦ RRP: £4,215 ♦ Blaser

Browning – B525 Liberty Light

The B525 Liberty Light has a Monte Carlo-style stock with an adapted pitch to suit the female form. Available only in 12-bore with a choice of 28in or 30in barrels, it features an alloy action frame adorned with new engravings. Each gun is hand-fitted during production at Browning’s factory in Belgium.

♦ RRP: from £2,695 ♦ browning.eu

Caesar Guerini – Syren Julia Field

Available in 12- and 20-bore, the Syren Julia Field is a great gun for novices and experienced shots alike. Weighing in at just over 6lb for the 20-bore, it is lightweight and easy to handle. Both versions have 28in barrels, and there is elegant floral scroll engraving in the shape of a woman’s face in profile on the action.

♦ RRP: £4,250 ♦ Tel: 01564 742477 ♦ Caesar Guerini

Rizzini – Venus Sport

This is Rizzini’s first gun produced exclusively for women. The Italian company has been steadfast in making sure every standard gun is available in 12-, 16-, 20-, 28-bore and .410, and the Venus Sport is no exception. The gun also has scope when it comes to barrel lengths (28in, 30in or, for an extra £300, 32in) and can accommodate multichokes. Additional features include a pistol grip and a Monte Carlo stock. ♦ RRP: £4,425 ♦ Tel: 01728 688555 ♦ASI

Zoli – Z-Bella

Designed to meet the specific requirements of female shots, the Z-Bella also draws the eye with its elegant engraving embellished with Swarovski crystals. It is available in 12-bore with 28in, 30in or 31in barrels that can be equipped with interchangeable internal or external chokes. ♦ RRP: £6,500 ♦ Tel: 01625 613177 ♦ Edgar Brothers

