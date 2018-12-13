The Country Food Trust Winter Appeal: donate this Christmas

Help Britain's homeless and hungry this Christmas by supporting the Country Food Trust Winter Appeal. The charity are aiming to provide 75,000 game meals to those in need this Christmas - and they need your help

This Christmas, the Country Food Trust Winter Appeal has launched – and they need your support. With over 8.6 million people in Britain struggling to afford food, the Country Food Trust wants to ensure noone will go hungry this Christmas. The Winter Appeal will provide 75,000 meals to those in need in the run-up to Christmas. Show your support and donate today.

To find out more about the Winter Appeal and the charity’s super work, visit their website.

THE COUNTRY FOOD TRUST

In 2016, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimated that 14 million people in the UK are living in poverty, meaning they must choose between the basic necessities such as food, clothing and heating. The Country Food Trust launched to tackle one element: food.

The Country Food Trust believes that everyone, regardless of his or her economic circumstances, should have access to a balanced and nutritious diet. Their aim is to feed one million people in food poverty in their first five years.

They currently have two products, The Country Casserole, a nutritious and warming pheasant casserole and The Country Curry, a mildly spicy pheasant curry. These meals are donated to those that need them the most. They are donated directly to those in need, to charities who feed people in need, or to other charities that distribute food amongst charities nationwide.

The Country Food Trust has provided over 175,000 game based ready meals to those that need it most. This week alone, the charity donated 1500 kilos of pheasant and partridge meat to charities in Glasgow, Hull and Liverpool. This will provide an additional 15,000 meals in those cities.

THE WINTER APPEAL

This Christmas, the Country Food Trust have launched their Winter Appeal. The aim is provide an additional 75,000 meals to those in need in the run-up to Christmas. Meals will also continue to be provided after Christmas, when temperatures are low, nights long and the charities feeding those in need receive less assistance.

To achieve this, £100,000 needs to be raised. The Country Food Trust needs YOUR help. They are asking everyone who shoots or supports the sport of shooting to donate this Christmas and make a difference, in the hope that this will ensure those most in need will receive nutritious and sustaining meals in the run up to Christmas and beyond.

DONATE TODAY

It couldn’t be quicker or easier to donate to The Country Food Trust Winter Appeal today. Just £20 will feed 14 people in need.

Visit The Country Food Trust’s VirginMoneyGiving page and donate today by clicking HERE.

Text FEED10 to 70085 to give £10. (This text will cost you £10, plus your standard network charge).

Send a cheque to: The Country Food Trust, 4 Conduit Street, London W1S 2XE

Find out more by visiting their website today, or email enquiries@thecountryfoodtrust.org