The Field Top Dog Awards: VOTE NOW

The Field Top Dog Awards, in association with Skinner's dog food, needs you to choose your favourite. View the shortlist and cast your vote for the champion

The Field is delighted to invite readers to vote for their favourite in four categories in the Top Dog Awards 2024, held in association with Skinner’s. The Awards are set out to search for not only the best gundog (and non-gundog breeds) who can retrieve with excellence or show promise in the field but for our other canine companions too. From the terrier to the precocious puppy, dedicated assistance dogs to courageous service dogs, The Field Top Dog Awards are open to all canine creeds.

The four categories which are up for public vote are Naughtiest Dog, Best Assistance Dog, Best Gundog Puppy Photograph and Best Working Dog Photograph.

To cast your vote, simply click this link.

The voting period will close on 18 June 2024.